Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. HEXO Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEXO   CA4283043079

HEXO CORP.

(HEXO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 12/24 01:00:00 pm
1.06 CAD   +2.91%
06:47aHEXO : MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT - Form 6-K
PU
12/24TSX ends Friday up slightly as trading volumes subdued
RE
12/24Choom Holdings Surges 14.3% after Reporting Private Placement
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HEXO : MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT - Form 6-K

12/27/2021 | 06:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT

1.

Name and Address of Company

HEXO Corp. (the "Company" or "HEXO")

120 chemin de la Rive

Gatineau, Québec, J8M 1V2

2.

Date of Material Change

December 14, 2021

3.

News Release

A news release dated December 14, 2021 was disseminated through the facilities of GlobeNewswire and was filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR"). A copy of the new release is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

4.

Summary of Material Change

On December 14, 2021, the Company announced the departure of Trent MacDonald from his role as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 11, 2022.

On December 14, 2021, the Company also announced the resignation of Dr. Michael Munzar, as Chair of the Board of Directors, effective immediately, and the appointment of John K. Bell, as Chair of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

5.

Full Description of Material Change

On December 14, 2021, the Company announced the departure of Trent MacDonald from his role as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 11, 2022. Mr. MacDonald will continue in his role until March 11, 2022, to ensure a transition while the Company completes its search for a new Chief Financial Officer.

On December 14, 2021, the Company also announced the resignation of Dr. Michael Munzar, as Chair of the Board of Directors, effective immediately, and the appointment of John K. Bell, as Chair of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

6.

Reliance on Section 7.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102

Not Applicable.

7.

Omitted Information

Not Applicable.

8.

Executive Officer

The name and business number of the executive officer of the Company who is knowledgeable about the material change and this report is:

Scott Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer

1-866-438-8429

invest@HEXO.com

9.

Date of Report

December 24, 2021

Disclaimer

Hexo Corp. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 11:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HEXO CORP.
06:47aHEXO : MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT - Form 6-K
PU
12/24TSX ends Friday up slightly as trading volumes subdued
RE
12/24Choom Holdings Surges 14.3% after Reporting Private Placement
MT
12/24Toronto index up as Omicron fears ease
RE
12/24Tinley's Products Receive Notice to Purchase from Ontario Cannabis Store for Expected A..
MT
12/24Canada House Reports Q2 Results
MT
12/23Ayr Wellness Opens New Dispensary in Eustis, Fla.; Up 8.9% in Early Frankfurt Trading
MT
12/23Curaleaf Buying Arizona Dispensary for US$13 Million
MT
12/23Chalice Brands Announced Final Closing and Amended Terms of Acquisition of Tozmoz Asset..
MT
12/23Gage Growth Opens 11th Dispensary in Michigan
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEXO CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 234 M 182 M 182 M
Net income 2022 -118 M -92,3 M -92,3 M
Net cash 2022 121 M 94,2 M 94,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,66x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 377 M 294 M 294 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart HEXO CORP.
Duration : Period :
HEXO Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXO CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,06 CAD
Average target price 1,61 CAD
Spread / Average Target 51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Cooper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trent MacDonald Chief Financial Officer
John K. Bell Chairman
Jackie Fletcher Vice President-Science & Technology
Donald J. Courtney Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXO CORP.-77.30%294
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.91%442 934
ROCHE HOLDING AG21.83%332 965
PFIZER, INC.59.49%329 531
NOVO NORDISK A/S67.61%247 898
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY61.75%247 590