Hexo : NOTICE OF CHANGE OF AUDITOR - Form 6-K
PU
04:21pCannabis shares rally as Canopy seeks to accelerate U.S. market entry
RE
10/19Tilray Brands Subsidiary Breckenridge Distillery Announcing Collaboration With Breckenridge Brewery
MT
HEXO : NOTICE OF CHANGE OF AUDITOR - Form 6-K

10/25/2022 | 05:28pm EDT
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF AUDITOR

(National Instrument 51-102)

TO:

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants

AND TO:

Ontario Securities Commission
British Columbia Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan

The Manitoba Securities Commission

Autorité des marchés financiers

New Brunswick Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Nova Scotia Securities Commission

Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Government of Prince Edward Island

Service NL, Financial Services Regulation Division

Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Government of the Northwest Territories

Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Government of Nunavut

Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Government of Yukon

HEXO Corp. (the "Corporation") hereby gives the following notice of a change of auditor of the Corporation in accordance with Section 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"):

1.

On October 11, 2022, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the "Predecessor Auditor"), notified the Corporation of the former's decision, at its own initiative, to decline to stand for re-appointment as the Corporation's auditor following the issuance of its auditor's report on the Corporation's consolidated financial statements for the financial year ending July 31, 2022.

2.

The board of directors of the Corporation (the "Board") as well as the audit committee of the Board have considered the decision of the Predecessor Auditor to decline to stand for re-appointment as the Corporation's auditor following the issuance of its auditor's report on the Corporation's consolidated financial statements for the financial year ending July 31, 2022.

3.

There are no modified opinions expressed in the Predecessor Auditor's reports in connection with the financial statement audits of the Corporation's two most recently completed financial years ended July 31, 2021 and 2020.

4.

There have been no "reportable events" (as defined in Section 4.11 of NI 51-102).

DATED this 14th day of October, 2022.

HEXO CORP.

Per:

(signed) "Julian Ivancsits"

Julian Ivancsits

Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Hexo Corp. published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 21:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
