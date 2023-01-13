HEXO : NOTICE OF CHANGE OF AUDITOR - Form 6-K

1.

On October 11, 2022 (the "Resignation Date"), PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the "Predecessor Auditor"), notified the Corporation of the former's decision, at its own initiative, to decline to stand for re-appointment as the Corporation's auditor following the issuance of its auditor's report on the Corporation's consolidated financial statements for the financial year ending July 31, 2022.