    HEXO   CA4283043079

HEXO CORP.

(HEXO)
End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-18
1.810 CAD   -16.59%
02:00pHexo : NOTICE OF CHANGE OF AUDITOR - Form 6-K
PU
09:53aHEXO Corp. Announces Filing of Supplement to Proxy Circular for Appointment of Auditor
BU
07:45aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
HEXO : NOTICE OF CHANGE OF AUDITOR - Form 6-K

01/13/2023 | 02:00pm EST
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF AUDITOR

(National Instrument 51-102)

TO:

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants

AND TO:

Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP, Certified Public Accountants

AND TO:

Autorité des marchés financiers

British Columbia Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan

The Manitoba Securities Commission

Ontario Securities Commission

New Brunswick Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Nova Scotia Securities Commission

Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Government of Prince Edward Island

Service NL, Financial Services Regulation Division

Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Government of the Northwest Territories

Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Government of Nunavut

Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Government of Yukon

HEXO Corp. (the "Corporation") hereby gives the following notice of a change of auditor of the Corporation in accordance with Section 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"):

1.

On October 11, 2022 (the "Resignation Date"), PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the "Predecessor Auditor"), notified the Corporation of the former's decision, at its own initiative, to decline to stand for re-appointment as the Corporation's auditor following the issuance of its auditor's report on the Corporation's consolidated financial statements for the financial year ending July 31, 2022.

2.

The board of directors of the Corporation (the "Board") as well as the audit committee of the Board have considered such decision of the PredecessorAuditor to decline to stand for re-appointment as the Corporation's auditor.

3.

On January 9, 2023 (the "Appointment Date"), the Corporation appointed Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP, Certified Public Accountants (the "Successor Auditor") to replace the Predecessor Auditor as auditor of the Corporation. The appointment of the Successor Auditor has been considered and approved by the Board as well as the audit committee of the Board.

4.

There are no modified opinions expressed in the PredecessorAuditor's reports in connection with the audits of the Corporation's two most recently completed financial years ended July 31, 2021 and 2022. There have been no further audits of financial statements subsequent to the Corporation's most recently completed fiscal year and ending on the date of the Predecessor Auditor's resignation.

5.

There have been no "reportable events" (as defined in Section 4.11 of NI 51-102) as at the Resignation Date nor between the Resignation Date and the Appointment Date.

DATED this 9th day of January, 2023.

HEXO CORP.
Per: (signed) "Julius Ivancsits"
Julius Ivancsits
Chief Financial Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Hexo Corp. published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 18:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
