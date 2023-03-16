HEXO Reports Q2'23 Financial Results

Achieved positive net income for the first time in Company history
Adjusted gross margins increased from 40% to 45% while maintaining pricing
SG&A and operating expenses continued to decrease
Generated $5.3M in cash from operations
$40.7M convertible debenture paid off during the period
This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated May 2, 2022 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 7, 2021 and amended and restated on May 25, 2021.
HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO; NASDAQ: HEXO) ("HEXO" or the “Company"), a leading producer of high-quality cannabis products, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of the 2023 fiscal year (“Q2’23”). All currency amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.
“HEXO held firm to our long-term strategy this quarter and remained focused on our most profitable brands and maintaining fair prices,” said Charlie Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer of HEXO. “While cannabis prices have dropped sharply across the market, it is our view that slashing prices is not a sustainable strategy. We’re confident our products will continue to deliver excellent value to customers and shareholders alike.”
“Our continued focus on profitability is yielding solid results, including positive net income before tax for the first time in our history,” noted Julius Ivancsits, Chief Financial Officer of HEXO. “SG&A spending is down 11 per cent or $1.5 million compared to the previous quarter. We also made significant progress in our trade accounts receivable with a $21 million reduction compared to the first quarter and have paid off $40.7 million in debt. Our adjusted gross margin lift to 45 per cent from 40 per cent last quarter, shows that we continue to align operations towards the path to profitability.”
“We launched several new products late in the quarter that flew off the shelves, validating our commitment to producing a range of high-quality products that customers want,” added Mr. Bowman. “Customer response to our revitalized portfolio of brands, which includes proven favourites and new proprietary strains, has been very positive. This feedback allowed us to further enhance our highest-performing lines and significantly increase production of our popular Redecan straight edge pre-roll products."
Significant Financial Results
Improved total net income to $0.7 million, compared to a net loss of ($56.3) million from the first quarter of FY23 (Q1’23).
Generated $5.3 million of cash from operations in Q2’23, an improvement of $34.1 million compared to ($28.8) million of cash used in Q1’23 and an improvement of $40.6 million compared to ($35.2) million of cash used in Q2’22.
Recorded an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(2.4) million, an increased loss of $1.8 million from Q1’23, however, when compared to Q2’22, Adjusted EBITDA has improved by $3.2 million.
Net revenues decreased 26% to $24.2 million, compared to $35.8 million in Q1’23 and decreased 57% compared to $52.8 million of net revenue in Q2’22.
Reported flat G&A expenses compared to Q1’23 and significant improvement compared to Q2’22 with cost-savings of $12 million.
Improved selling, marketing and promotional costs by $1.4 million from Q1’23 with realized cost savings of $3.7 million when compared to Q2’22.
On December 5, 2022, the Company’s 8% convertible debenture matured and a total of $40.7 million was paid upon the debt’s settlement.
Key Financial Results
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
January
31,
October
31,
January
31,
January
31,
January
31,
2023
2022
2022
2023
2022
$
$
$
$
$
Revenue from sale of goods
35,268
52,884
72,014
88,152
141,511
Excise taxes
(11,809)
(17,340)
(19,251)
(29,149)
(38,786)
Net revenue from sale of goods
23,459
35,544
52,763
59,003
102,725
Service revenues1
702
227
-
929
225
Net revenue
24,161
35,771
52,763
59,932
102,950
Cost of goods sold
(26,337)
(35,563)
(61,302)
(61,899)
(144,285)
Gross loss before fair value adjustments
(2,176)
208
(8,539)
(1,967)
(41,335)
Realized fair value amounts on inventory sold
(5,194)
(19,966)
(9,966)
(25,160)
(22,726)
Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets
1,394
2,403
15,945
3,797
29,526
Gross (loss)/profit
(5,976)
(17,355)
(2,560)
(23,330)
(34,535)
Operating expenses
(23,771)
(23,164)
(667,296)
(46,937)
(790,431)
Loss from operations
(29,747)
(40,519)
(669,856)
(70,267)
(824,966)
Finance income (expense), net
(752)
(1,917)
(5,058)
(2,669)
(9,588)
Non-operating income (expense), net
34,169
(14,632)
(61,190)
19,537
(18,977)
Net income/(loss) before tax
3,670
(57,068)
(736,104)
(53,399)
(853,531)
Current and deferred tax recovery
(2,948)
813
25,218
(2,136)
25,373
Net income/(loss)
722
(56,255)
(710,886)
(55,535)
(828,158)
Other comprehensive income
(11,784)
4,201
20,632
(7,584)
20,996
Total net loss and comprehensive loss
(11,062)
(52,054)
(690,254)
(63,119)
(807,162)
1The Company notes that $1,069 of previously classified Service revenue has been reclassified to Revenue from sale of goods in the three months ended October 31, 2022.
Net Revenue
For the three months ended
Q2’23
Q1’23
Variance
Variance
Q2’22
Variance
Variance
$
$
$
%
$
$
%
Adult-use cannabis net revenue
21,333
29,997
(8,664)
(29%)
36,114
(14,781)
(41%)
Beverage based adult-use sales
–
1,551
(1,551)
(100%)
3,867
(3,867)
(100%)
International sales
(265)
1,207
(1,472)
(122%)
8,231
(8,496)
(103%)
Domestic medical sales
550
581
(31)
(5%)
811
(261)
(32%)
Wholesales
1,841
2,208
(367)
(17%)
3,740
(1,899)
(51%)
Net revenue from the sale of goods
23,459
35,544
(12,085)
(34%)
52,763
(29,304)
(56%)
Service revenues1
702
227
475
(209%)
–
702
n/a
Total net revenues
24,161
35,771
(11,610)
(32%)
52,763
(28,602)
(54%)
Dried grams and gram equivalents sold
(kg)
16,449
19,360
(2,911)
(15%)
29,578
(13,129)
(44%)
Q2’23 total net revenue was $24.1 million, a 32% decline when compared to Q1’23 net revenues of $35.8 million. The decline can be attributed to lower sales in Québec due to competitors dropping prices and taking market share, returns of certain seasonal holiday products due to low velocity, unavailable supply for certain demanded products and certain products being placed on hold due to pricing reductions in the key market of Ontario. The Company also ceased the recognition of cannabis infused beverage revenue during Q2’23 as the result of Truss Beverage Co. operationalizing their cannabis selling license. Price concessions of $0.26 million attributable to the international sales of Q1’23 were recognized in the period.
Due to increased competition, net sales declined 54% relative to Q2’22 as the result of the HEXO brand’s decreased market share and performance in the key provincial markets of Ontario, Alberta and Québec. Conversely, the Company’s Redecan brand sales increased 9% from Q2’22, as the result of an increased emphasis on the Alberta market. The Zenabis subsidiary (which was deconsolidated in Q4’22 upon loss of control), contributed $3,551 of net sales in Q2’22, which are no longer applicable to the Company.
Cost of Goods Sold & Adjusted Gross Margin
The following table summarizes and reconciles the Company’s gross profit line items per IFRS to the Company’s selected non-IFRS financial measures adjusted cost of sales, gross profit/margin before adjustments and gross profit before fair value adjustments. Refer to the ‘Non-IFRS Measures’ section below for definitions.
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
January
31,
October
31,
January
31,
January
31,
January
31,
2023
2022
2022
2023
2022
$
$
$
$
$
Net revenue from the sale of goods
23,459
35,544
52,763
59,003
102,725
Adjusted cost of sales
(12,818)
(21,475)
(27,964)
(34,292)
(60,265)
Gross profit before adjustments
10,641
14,069
24,799
24,711
42,460
Gross margin before adjustments
45%
40%
47%
42%
41%
Depreciation included in COGS2
(4,675)
(4,773)
(5,973)
(9,448)
(10,942)
Write off of biological assets and destruction costs
-
-
(1,360)
-
(2,340)
Write off of inventory
(817)
(4,400)
(4,941)
(5,217)
(5,556)
Write (down)/up of inventory to net realizable value
(7,600)
(4,915)
(13,937)
(12,515)
(50,134)
Crystallization of fair value
-
-
(7,127)
-
(15,050)
Gross (loss)/profit before fair value adjustments
(2,451)
(19)
(8,539)
(2,469)
(41,562)
Realized fair value amounts on inventory sold
(5,194)
(19,966)
(9,966)
(25,160)
(22,726)
Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets
1,394
2,403
15,945
3,797
29,526
Gross (loss)/profit
(6,251)
(17,582)
(2,560)
(23,832)
(34,762)
1 This is a supplementary financial measure. See section "Key Operating Performance Indicators" of the MD&A for additional details.
2 The Company has modified the definition of the Non-IFRS metric gross profit/margin before adjustments to be net of depreciation included COGS in order to align with managements definition of the key metric, used in the evaluation and monitoring of the business, as well as to better align with the Company’s competitors defined measure.
Total gross margin before adjustments improved to 45% in Q2’23 from 40% in Q1’23, in part as a result of a more favourable sales mix of higher margined product sales. Additionally, the reduced composition of $nil margin adult-use beverage and international sales contributed to gross margin improvement in Q2’23 compared to Q1’23, which contributed adjusted gross margins of $nil.
Reductions to inventory write offs, impairments and net realizable value adjustments were recognized relative to Q2’22, as management continues to focus on aligning cultivation to demand and mitigate the risk of aged out and unsellable stock. Additionally, the crystallization of fair value from business combinations was fully realized in Q4’22 and therefore did not factor into Q1’23 or Q2’23.
Unrealized gains on changes in fair value of biological assets declined due to a lower average percentage of completion state of crops on hand relative to Q1’23 as well as lower volume as the Cayuga site’s outdoor harvest was completed in the previous quarter. Compared to Q2’22 the Company reduced its total grow facilities through the deconsolidation and reorganization of its operational footprint, resulting in lower plants on hand. The decrease to weighted average selling prices and lower sales in the period led to the reduction in realized fair value amounts in inventory sold.
Operating Expenses
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
January 31,
October 31,
January 31,
January 31,
January 31,
2023
2022
2022
2023
2022
$
$
$
$
$
General and administration (“G&A”)
10,484
10,466
22,550
20,953
45,036
Selling, Marketing and promotion (“S,M&P”)
2,678
4,106
6,369
6,784
12,592
Share-based compensation
301
959
4,017
1,260
7,841
Research and development (“R&D”)
166
322
1,478
488
2,445
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
839
784
1,140
1,623
3,196
Amortization of intangible assets
3,262
2,871
6,895
6,132
15,053
Restructuring costs
481
1,062
4,524
1,543
8,513
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
408
(611)
100,130
(203)
123,933
Impairment of intangible assets
-
-
140,839
-
140,839
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
375,039
-
375,039
Impairment of investment in associates
643
-
-
643
26,925
Derecognition of Onerous contract
(269)
-
-
(269)
-
Loss/(gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
133
(510)
(254)
(377)
74
Acquisition transaction and integration costs
4,645
3,715
4,569
8,360
28,945
Total
23,771
23,164
667,296
46,937
790,431
General and Administration Expenses by Nature
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
January 31,
January 31,
January 31,
January 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
$
$
$
$
Salaries and benefits
2,595
9,487
5,491
19,633
General and administrative
5,089
4,754
8,835
10,389
Professional fees
2,565
6,379
5,939
12,540
Consulting
235
1,930
688
2,474
Total
10,484
22,550
20,953
45,036
Total operating expenses in Q2’23 remained relatively flat from Q1’23. The moderate increase is attributed to a write down of the Company’s investment in associate, Truss CBD USA, as a result of management mutually ending the venture during the period.
Operating expenses in Q2’23 decreased by $645.5 million, or 96%, compared to Q2’22. This was due to significant impairment charges related to the Company’s property, plant and equipment ($100.1 million), intangible assets ($140.8 million), and goodwill ($375.0 million) in Q2’22 as management rightsized the business and balance sheet.
During the six months ended January 21, 2023 and excluding impairment charges, operating expenses in Q2’23 decreased by $77.2 million when compared to the same period of FY22, as a result of the general cost saving measures, realized efficiencies, reorganization of the business structure and the departmental restructuring of the consolidated operations.
Other Income and Losses
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
January 31,
October 31,
January 31,
January 31,
January 31,
2023
2022
2022
2023
2022
$
$
$
$
$
Interest and financing expenses
(1,263)
(2,467)
(5,251)
(3,730)
(10,555)
Interest income
511
550
193
1,061
967
Finance income (expense), net
(752)
(1,917)
(5,058)
(2,669)
(9,588)
Revaluation of financial instruments (loss)/gain
273
2
11,866
275
39,334
Share of loss from investment in associate and joint ventures
43
(2,398)
(2,669)
(2,355)
(4,818)
Loss on convertible debt fair value adjustments
31,777
(6,270)
(76,666)
25,506
(64,995)
Gain on sale of interest in BCI
-
-
9,127
-
9,127
Gain/(Loss) on investments
-
140
(297)
140
(576)
Foreign exchange (loss)/gain
3,709
(9,023)
(4,582)
(5,313)
920
Other income and losses
(1,633)
2,917
2,031
1,284
2,031
Non-operating income (expense), net
34,169
(14,632)
(61,190)
19,537
(18,977)
Finance income (expense), net improved by $1.2 million quarter over quarter, driven by the repayment of the $40.1 million convertible debentures on December 5, 2022, resulting in lower quarterly interest expenses. Year over year, the improvement of $4.0 million is driven by the principal repayment of the $40.1 million convertible debentures on December 5, 2022, and the deconsolidation of the Zenabis subsidiary’s interest-bearing note in Q4'22.
Total non-operating income of $34.2 million was generated during Q2’23, compared to the non-operating loss of ($14.6 million) in Q1’23. The improvement is the result of the fair value gain on the senior secured convertible note due to the quarterly payments of advisory fees and the impact on valuation due to the lower share price as compared to October 31, 2022. Favourable foreign exchange gains of $3.7 million were recorded in Q2’23 compared to unfavourable losses of ($9 million) in Q1’23.
Total net non-operating expenses of $61.2 million in Q2’22 was the result of the ($76.7 million) unfavourable fair valuation gain under the original senior secured convertible note, and unfavourable CAD/USD foreign exchange losses. Offsetting the previous losses was the $11.9 million gain on revaluation of warrant liabilities due to favourable movement in the Company’s share price as well as the one-time $9.1 million gain on the sale of the joint venture Belleville Complex Inc. (“BCI”) in Q2’22.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization to Total Net Loss Before Tax
1 Defined as the Company’s current assets less current liabilities net of the senior secured convertible note. The note is classified as a current liability as the lender possess the ability to unilaterally convert the note to equity and therefore does not represent a cash-based liability to the Company within one-year of January 31, 2023. Working capital is utilized as a key metric for management in assessing the Company’s ability to meet its future obligations.
2 Total current assets less cash and cash equivalents, restricted funds, trade receivables, biological assets and inventory.
Liquidity Risk
During the three and six months ended January 31, 2023, the Company reported operating losses of $29.7 million and $70.3 million, respectively; cash outflows from operating activities of $23.4 million in the six months ended January 31, 2023 (positive operating cashflows of $5.36 million generated in three months ended January 31, 2023) and an accumulated deficit of $1.8 billion and has yet to generate positive cashflows or earnings. The Company had a working capital deficiency of $111.0 million and held cash and cash equivalents of $34.2 million as at January 31, 2023 ($83.2 million at July 31, 2022).
The Company remains subject to, amongst other covenants, a minimum liquidity covenant of US$20 million under the Senior secured convertible note as well as a requirement to achieve Adjusted EBITDA of not less than US$1.00 for each quarter beginning in the three months ended April 30, 2023.
These circumstances lend substantial doubt as to the ability of the Company to meet its obligations as they come due and, accordingly, the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern.
Management will continue to evaluate potential private and public financing opportunities through the issuance of equity. Notably, the Company’s at-the-market program as initiated in May 2022, remains available to the Company (following certain legal and administrative filings) and authorizes the Company to issued equity up to US$40 million from treasury to the public, although the Company’s ability to access this entire amount may be affected by market conditions and the performance of the Company’s share price. Management may look to utilize this program to bridge cashflows during certain periods of volatility in order to manage its working capital obligations and remain compliant with the minimum liquidity covenant.
The Company has also commenced discussions with its lender regarding potential amendments to and/or covenant relief under the Senior Secured Convertible Note. No agreement has been reached to date and there can be no assurance that such agreement will be reached.
There can be no assurances however that financing alternatives will be available or available on terms that are acceptable to the Company, that the Company will be able to obtain favourable waivers and/or covenant relief from its lender under the Senior Convertible Note or that the Company’s savings initiatives alone will yield sufficient liquidity to meet the minimum liquidity or generate positive Adjusted EBITDA, in order for the Company to meet its covenant requirements and execute on its business plan. Should these efforts prove unsuccessful, there is uncertainty as to the Company’s ability to remain in compliance with the covenants of the Senior Secured Convertible Note over the next 12-month period. These circumstances create material uncertainties that lend substantial doubt as to the ability of the Company to meet its obligations as they come due and, accordingly, the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern.
