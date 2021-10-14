Log in
HEXO : to speak at MJBizCon 2021 - Form 6-K

10/14/2021 | 06:42am EDT
HEXO to speak at MJBizCon 2021

OTTAWA, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp ("HEXO" or the "Company") (TSX: HEXO; NASDAQ: HEXO) today announced that Sebastien St-Louis, Chief Executive Officer, will speak on the MJBizCon "Predator or Prey? Navigating Canada's Red Hot Cannabis M&A Sector" panel today at 3 p.m. PT. The panel can be viewed both live and on-demand through the MJBizCon website.

About HEXO

HEXO is an award-winning licensed producer of innovative products for the global cannabis market. HEXO serves the Canadian recreational market with a brand portfolio including HEXO, Redecan, UP Cannabis, Namaste Original Stash, 48North, Trail Mix, Bake Sale, REUP and Latitude brands, and the medical market in Canada, Israel and Malta. The Company also serves the Colorado market through its Powered by HEXO® strategy and Truss CBD USA, a joint-venture with Molson Coors. With the completion of HEXO's recent acquisitions of Redecan and 48North, HEXO is a leading cannabis products company in Canada by recreational market share. For more information, please visit www.hexocorp.com.

Investor Relations:
invest@HEXO.com
www.hexocorp.com

Media Relations:
(819) 317-0526
media@hexo.com



Disclaimer

Hexo Corp. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 10:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 118 M 95,6 M 95,6 M
Net income 2021 -56,7 M -45,8 M -45,8 M
Net cash 2021 15,5 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,02x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 620 M 498 M 501 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,11x
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,9%
Managers and Directors
Sébastien St. Louis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trent MacDonald Chief Financial Officer
Michael Munzar Chairman & Medical Director
Donald J. Courtney Chief Operating Officer
Jason G. Ewart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXO CORP.1,306.45%498
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.16%419 091
ROCHE HOLDING AG15.57%335 309
PFIZER, INC.13.69%232 229
NOVO NORDISK A/S50.94%229 201
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY40.04%214 352