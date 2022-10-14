Advanced search
    HPOL B   SE0007074281

HEXPOL AB (PUBL)

(HPOL B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:03 2022-10-14 am EDT
95.70 SEK   +0.53%
HEXPOL : PEFC Certificate for HEXPOL Lesina's Natural Rubber Compounds

10/14/2022 | 05:43am EDT
PEFC Certificate for HEXPOL Lesina's Natural Rubber Compounds

PEFC is a Program for the Endorsement of Forest Certification and the world's largest forest certification organization.

HEXPOL Compounding Lesina S.R.O received a certificate which proved the conformity of the chain of custody requirements of PEFC ST 2001:2020 and 2002:2020 for natural rubber compounds.

Besides synthetic rubber, which is made from petrochemicals, HEXPOL uses natural rubber for several compound solutions.

Natural rubber is made from the latex sap of rubber trees, which derive from about 14 million hectares of plantations around the world, mainly run by smallholders in economically developing regions. Managing rubber plantations sustainably means fewer negative environmental and social impacts from the production of natural rubber and rubberwood.

PEFC certification is available to all companies that manufacture, process, trade or sell natural rubber and rubber wood products.

HEXPOL Compounding Lesina is now part of this supply chain and can provide PEFC-certified natural rubber compounds to all interested customers.

The current demand for natural rubber compounds, which are 100% based on PEFC-sourced natural rubber, is still small, but expected to grow in parallel with the industry's increasing interest in more sustainable solutions.

Norbert Niemand, managing director of Lesina says: "Forests play a critical role for the global environment- especially in times of climate change. The certification of our plant shows our commitment towards a more sustainable value chain of natural rubber compounds and our intention to act responsibly."

Disclaimer

Hexpol AB published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 09:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
