HEXPOL : PEFC Certificate for HEXPOL Lesina's Natural Rubber Compounds

Besides synthetic rubber, which is made from petrochemicals, HEXPOL uses natural rubber for several compound solutions.
Natural rubber is made from the latex sap of rubber trees, which derive from about 14 million hectares of plantations around the world, mainly run by smallholders in economically developing regions. Managing rubber plantations sustainably means fewer negative environmental and social impacts from the production of natural rubber and rubberwood.
PEFC certification is available to all companies that manufacture, process, trade or sell natural rubber and rubber wood products.
HEXPOL Compounding Lesina is now part of this supply chain and can provide PEFC-certified natural rubber compounds to all interested customers.
The current demand for natural rubber compounds, which are 100% based on PEFC-sourced natural rubber, is still small, but expected to grow in parallel with the industry's increasing interest in more sustainable solutions.
Norbert Niemand, managing director of Lesina says: "Forests play a critical role for the global environment- especially in times of climate change. The certification of our plant shows our commitment towards a more sustainable value chain of natural rubber compounds and our intention to act responsibly."