  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. HEXPOL AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HPOL B   SE0007074281

HEXPOL AB (PUBL)

(HPOL B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09/17 06:31:40 am
106.525 SEK   -0.49%
HEXPOL : TPE Invest in Sweden
PU
HEXPOL : TPE with Recycled Content for Automotive Interiors
PU
HEXPOL : Half-year report January - June 2021
AQ
HEXPOL : TPE Invest in Sweden

09/17/2021 | 06:12am EDT
HEXPOL TPE Invest in Sweden

HEXPOL TPE has announced a 57 Million SEK investment at their company in Åmål, Sweden, to support increasing demand and evolving market requirements. The investment will expand production capacity and ensure product safety standards across their materials portfolio.

Thomas Nilsson, managing director HEXPOL TPE AB and Georg Brunstam, President and CEO HEXPOL Group, with members of the HEXPOL board and local management team in Åmål

The Swedish company specialises in Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) materials for sensitive and regulated applications such as medical devices, toys, consumer, automotive and food contact. Sustainability and biobased materials are also driving their strategy.

A new production hall is being constructed, dedicated to medical production, with strict cleanliness, traceability, and reproducibility controls. It has been designed to minimise contamination risks and will house a new twin-screw compounding line with gravimetric feeders and advanced monitoring systems adopted for medical production.

Ralph Wolkener, President HEXPOL Compounding, Europe/Asia, commented, 'We're investing in capability and capacity. Ensuring we maintain the very high standards, processes, and operations required for our customers while expanding our production capacity. Carsten Rüter, President of HEXPOL Compounding Global Purchasing/Technology, added, 'This project also lays the foundation for future development with optimised internal logistics and increased automation and robotics.'

The company produced their first medical compounds in the 1990s and launched the Mediprene range of TPEs for medical applications in 2004. Continuous investment in technology, people and processes contributed to the company becoming the 1st TPE compounder in Europe to gain the ISO 13485 accreditation in 2007.

Construction of the new production hall began in September 2021. The aim is to complete the project by autumn 2022.

Georg Brunstam, President and CEO HEXPOL Group, added, 'This investment confirms HEXPOL's ongoing commitment to this important product area. For the team in Åmål, it's part of their continuing story and development. HEXPOL invest to ensure we deliver the know-how, performance and reliability our customers deserve.'

ENDS
Malmö, Sweden

Disclaimer

Hexpol AB published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 10:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 15 984 M 1 854 M 1 854 M
Net income 2021 2 170 M 252 M 252 M
Net Debt 2021 1 210 M 140 M 140 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 2,52%
Capitalization 36 872 M 4 270 M 4 278 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,38x
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 4 609
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart HEXPOL AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
HEXPOL AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXPOL AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 107,05 SEK
Average target price 120,25 SEK
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Georg Brunstam President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Karl Rosén Chief Financial Officer, Deputy CEO & Manager-IR
Alf Göran Göransson Chairman
Carsten Rüter President-Global Purchasing & Technology
Eva Christina Malin Persson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEXPOL AB (PUBL)21.65%4 270
WACKER CHEMIE AG32.68%9 053
NOLATO AB (PUBL)32.33%3 466
TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.9.93%3 001
ELKEM ASA26.85%2 661
SHANDONG HEAD CO.,LTD.106.87%2 213