Appointment of chairperson(for major subsidiary: Hey Song Asset Management Co., Ltd.)
07/06/2022 | 04:34am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: HEY SONG CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
5
Date of announcement
2022/07/06
Time of announcement
16:17:51
Subject
Appointment of chairperson(for major subsidiary:
Hey Song Asset Management Co., Ltd.)
Date of events
2022/07/06
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/07/06
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
Chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Hey Song Corp. Representative：Chang Pin-Tang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Chairman of Hey Song Corp.
5.Name of the new position holder:
Hey Song Corp. Representative：Chang Pin-Tang
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Chairman of Hey Song Corp.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):Term expired.
8.Reason for the change:Term expired and re-elected.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/06
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
