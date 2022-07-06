Appointment of chairperson(for major subsidiary: Hey Song Asset Management Co., Ltd.)

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/06 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): Chairperson 3.Name of the previous position holder: Hey Song Corp. Representative：Chang Pin-Tang 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Chairman of Hey Song Corp. 5.Name of the new position holder: Hey Song Corp. Representative：Chang Pin-Tang 6.Resume of the new position holder: Chairman of Hey Song Corp. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired. 8.Reason for the change:Term expired and re-elected. 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/06 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.