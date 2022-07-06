Hey Song : Announcement of change in representatives of institutional director and supervisor on behalf of subsidiary Keh-Jyi Co., Ltd.(supplemental information)

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/22 2.Name of legal person:Hey Song Corp. 3.Name of the previous position holder: Director:Chang Chi-Chun、Tsai Yao-Kuang、Li Chien-Lun Supervisor:Tu Chu-Tsan 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Director:Chang Chi-Chun/Director of Hey Song Corp. Director:Tsai Yao-Kuang/Director of Marketing Division, Hey Song Corp. Director:Li Chien-Lun/Director of Sales Division 1 cum Director of Sales Division 2, Hey Song Corp. Supervisor:Tu Chu-Tsan /Director of Finance Division, Hey Song Corp. 5.Name of the new position holder: Director:Chang Chi-Chun、Tsai Yao-Kuang、Li Chien-Lun Supervisor:Tu Chu-Tsan 6.Resume of the new position holder: Director:Chang Chi-Chun/Director of Hey Song Corp. Director:Tsai Yao-Kuang/Director of Marketing Division, Hey Song Corp. Director:Li Chien-Lun/Director of Sales Division 1 cum Director of Sales Division 2, Hey Song Corp. Supervisor:Tu Chu-Tsan /Director of Finance Division, Hey Song Corp. 7.Reason for the change:Term expired to re-election. 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/02/15~2022/02/14 (Term extended until election date 2022/03/22) 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/03/22~2025/03/21 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.