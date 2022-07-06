Hey Song : Announcement of change in representatives of institutional director and supervisor on behalf of subsidiary Keh-Jyi Co., Ltd.(supplemental information)
07/06/2022 | 04:34am EDT
Provided by: HEY SONG CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
7
Date of announcement
2022/07/06
Time of announcement
16:19:51
Subject
Announcement of change in representatives of
institutional director and supervisor on behalf of
subsidiary Keh-Jyi Co., Ltd.(supplemental information)
Date of events
2022/03/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/22
2.Name of legal person:Hey Song Corp.
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Director:Chang Chi-Chun、Tsai Yao-Kuang、Li Chien-Lun
Supervisor:Tu Chu-Tsan
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director:Chang Chi-Chun/Director of Hey Song Corp.
Director:Tsai Yao-Kuang/Director of Marketing Division, Hey Song Corp.
Director:Li Chien-Lun/Director of Sales Division 1 cum
Director of Sales Division 2, Hey Song Corp.
Supervisor:Tu Chu-Tsan /Director of Finance Division, Hey Song Corp.
5.Name of the new position holder:
Director:Chang Chi-Chun、Tsai Yao-Kuang、Li Chien-Lun
Supervisor:Tu Chu-Tsan
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director:Chang Chi-Chun/Director of Hey Song Corp.
Director:Tsai Yao-Kuang/Director of Marketing Division, Hey Song Corp.
Director:Li Chien-Lun/Director of Sales Division 1 cum
Director of Sales Division 2, Hey Song Corp.
Supervisor:Tu Chu-Tsan /Director of Finance Division, Hey Song Corp.
7.Reason for the change:Term expired to re-election.
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/02/15~2022/02/14
(Term extended until election date 2022/03/22)
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/03/22~2025/03/21
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
