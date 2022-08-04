Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Hey Song Corporation
  News
  Summary
    1234   TW0001234003

HEY SONG CORPORATION

(1234)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-02
33.50 TWD    0.00%
02:37aHEY SONG : Announcement of the Company's Consolidated Financial Report for 2022 Q2 has been approved by the Board of Directors
PU
07/06HEY SONG : Announcement of change in representatives of institutional director and supervisor on behalf of subsidiary Keh-Jyi Co., Ltd.(supplemental information)
PU
07/06HEY SONG : Announcement of the real estate lease period extension on behalf of subsidiary Hey Song Asset Management Co., Ltd.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hey Song : Announcement of the Company's Consolidated Financial Report for 2022 Q2 has been approved by the Board of Directors

08/04/2022 | 02:37am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: HEY SONG CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/04 Time of announcement 14:23:10
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's Consolidated
Financial Report for 2022 Q2 has been approved by the
Board of Directors
Date of events 2022/08/04 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/08/04
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/04
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):4,047,088
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1,025,602
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):126,238
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):368,567
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):302,403
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):302,403
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.75
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):23,240,616
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):5,473,877
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):17,766,739
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hey-Song Corporation published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 06:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HEY SONG CORPORATION
02:37aHEY SONG : Announcement of the Company's Consolidated Financial Report for 2022 Q2 has bee..
PU
07/06HEY SONG : Announcement of change in representatives of institutional director and supervi..
PU
07/06HEY SONG : Announcement of the real estate lease period extension on behalf of subsidiary ..
PU
07/06APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRPERSON(FOR MAJOR : Hey Song Asset Management Co., Ltd.)
PU
07/06HEY SONG : Announcement of change in representatives of institutional director and supervi..
PU
07/06HEY SONG : Announcement of the real estate lease period extension of major subsidiary Hey ..
PU
07/06HEY SONG : Announcement of the record date decided for distribution of Ex-dividend by Boar..
PU
06/23HEY SONG : Announcement of the member personnel changes to the Company's Audit Committee
PU
06/23HEY SONG : Announcement of election result of Directors (including independent directors).
PU
06/23HEY SONG : Announcement of General Shareholders'Meeting approve the lifting of non-competi..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 9 223 M - -
Net income 2021 797 M - -
Net cash 2021 293 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 4,76%
Capitalization 13 463 M 449 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pin Tang Chang Chairman & General Manager
Chu Tsan Tu Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Feng Ao Li Independent Director
Huo Teng Lin Independent Director
Min Chiu Chien Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEY SONG CORPORATION-6.16%449
PEPSICO, INC.1.02%244 009
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC8.60%24 680
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-23.36%20 265
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.09%12 557
OSOTSPA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-7.30%2 626