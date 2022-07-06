Hey Song : Announcement of the real estate lease period extension of major subsidiary Hey Song Asset Management Co., Ltd. has been approved by the Board of Directors.
07/06/2022
HEY SONG CORPORATION
2022/07/06
16:16:01
Announcement of the real estate lease period
extension of major subsidiary Hey Song Asset Management
Co., Ltd. has been approved by the Board of Directors.
2022/07/06
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/06
2.Company name:Hey Song Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not Applied.
5.Cause of occurrence:
The Board of Directors has approved the real estate lease agreement and
the related memorandum between major subsidiaries Hey Song Asset Management
Co., Ltd.,and Breeze Development Co., Ltd.
For the lease period extension and non-adjustment of rent during the
extension period, the relevant amendments are as follows:
(1)Extend the lease period：2029/10/26~2032/10/25
(2)Shopping mall and parking space rental for extended lease period：
The rent from 2028/10/26 to 2029/10/25 is used as the base rent.
(3)Other contract conditions remain unchanged from the original contract.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
