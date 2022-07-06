Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hey Song Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1234   TW0001234003

HEY SONG CORPORATION

(1234)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hey Song : Announcement of the real estate lease period extension on behalf of subsidiary Hey Song Asset Management Co., Ltd.

07/06/2022 | 04:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: HEY SONG CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 2022/07/06 Time of announcement 16:18:57
Subject 
 Announcement of the real estate lease period
extension on behalf of subsidiary Hey Song Asset
Management Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2022/07/06 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/06
2.Company name:Hey Song Asset Management Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not Applied.
5.Cause of occurrence:
The Board of Directors of Hey Song Asset Management Co., Ltd. has
 approved the real estate lease agreement and the related memorandum
 with Breeze Development Co., Ltd.
For the lease period extension and non-adjustment of rent during
 the extension period, the relevant amendments are as follows:
(1)Extend the lease period：2029/10/26~2032/10/25
(2)Shopping mall and parking space rental for extended lease period：
   The rent from 2028/10/26 to 2029/10/25 is used as the base rent.
(3)Other contract conditions remain unchanged from the original contract
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The cause of action has been discussed and approved by the board of
Hey Song Corp.

Disclaimer

Hey-Song Corporation published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 08:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HEY SONG CORPORATION
04:34aHEY SONG : Announcement of change in representatives of institutional director and supervi..
PU
04:34aHEY SONG : Announcement of the real estate lease period extension on behalf of subsidiary ..
PU
04:34aHEY SONG : Announcement of the real estate lease period extension of major subsidiary Hey ..
PU
04:24aHEY SONG : Announcement of the record date decided for distribution of Ex-dividend by Boar..
PU
06/23HEY SONG : Announcement of the member personnel changes to the Company's Audit Committee
PU
06/23HEY SONG : Announce the election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors.
PU
06/23HEY SONG : Announcement the term expiration of Remuneration Committee
PU
06/23HEY SONG : Announcement of General Shareholders'Meeting approve the lifting of non-competi..
PU
06/23HEY SONG : Announcement of election result of Directors (including independent directors).
PU
05/05Hey-Song Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 223 M 309 M 309 M
Net income 2021 797 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
Net cash 2021 293 M 9,83 M 9,83 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 4,76%
Capitalization 13 905 M 466 M 466 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart HEY SONG CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hey Song Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pin Tang Chang Chairman & General Manager
Chu Tsan Tu Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Feng Ao Li Independent Director
Huo Teng Lin Independent Director
Min Chiu Chien Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEY SONG CORPORATION-3.08%466
PEPSICO, INC.-2.71%234 213
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC1.39%24 247
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-17.05%23 273
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.57%11 844
OSOTSPA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-1.46%2 861