Hey Song : Announcement of the real estate lease period extension on behalf of subsidiary Hey Song Asset Management Co., Ltd.
07/06/2022 | 04:34am EDT
Provided by: HEY SONG CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
6
Date of announcement
2022/07/06
Time of announcement
16:18:57
Subject
Announcement of the real estate lease period
extension on behalf of subsidiary Hey Song Asset
Management Co., Ltd.
Date of events
2022/07/06
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/06
2.Company name:Hey Song Asset Management Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not Applied.
5.Cause of occurrence:
The Board of Directors of Hey Song Asset Management Co., Ltd. has
approved the real estate lease agreement and the related memorandum
with Breeze Development Co., Ltd.
For the lease period extension and non-adjustment of rent during
the extension period, the relevant amendments are as follows:
(1)Extend the lease period：2029/10/26~2032/10/25
(2)Shopping mall and parking space rental for extended lease period：
The rent from 2028/10/26 to 2029/10/25 is used as the base rent.
(3)Other contract conditions remain unchanged from the original contract
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The cause of action has been discussed and approved by the board of
Hey Song Corp.
Hey-Song Corporation published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 08:33:02 UTC.