Hey Song : Announcement of the real estate lease period extension on behalf of subsidiary Hey Song Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/06 2.Company name:Hey Song Asset Management Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not Applied. 5.Cause of occurrence: The Board of Directors of Hey Song Asset Management Co., Ltd. has approved the real estate lease agreement and the related memorandum with Breeze Development Co., Ltd. For the lease period extension and non-adjustment of rent during the extension period, the relevant amendments are as follows: (1)Extend the lease period：2029/10/26~2032/10/25 (2)Shopping mall and parking space rental for extended lease period： The rent from 2028/10/26 to 2029/10/25 is used as the base rent. (3)Other contract conditions remain unchanged from the original contract 6.Countermeasures:None. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The cause of action has been discussed and approved by the board of Hey Song Corp.