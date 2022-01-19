Log in
Hey Song : To Announce the Change of Research and Development Officer of the company

01/19/2022 | 01:22am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: HEY SONG CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/19 Time of announcement 14:13:15
Subject 
 To Announce the Change of Research and Development Officer
of the company
Date of events 2022/01/19 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
Research and Development officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/19
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:Tsai,Yao-Kuang
Director of Marketing Planning and Research Division of the company
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:Lai,Chin-Chih
Food Industry Research and Development Institute
Senior Research Scientist & Deputy Director Bioresource Collection and
Research Center
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):new replacement
6.Reason for the change:new replacement
7.Effective date:2022/02/07
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Hey-Song Corporation published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 06:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
