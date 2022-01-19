Hey Song : To Announce the Change of Research and Development Officer of the company

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives): Research and Development officer 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/19 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:Tsai,Yao-Kuang Director of Marketing Planning and Research Division of the company 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:Lai,Chin-Chih Food Industry Research and Development Institute Senior Research Scientist & Deputy Director Bioresource Collection and Research Center 5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new replacement��):new replacement 6.Reason for the change:new replacement 7.Effective date:2022/02/07 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA