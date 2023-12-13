HF Company: towards sale of LanPark laboratory

HF Company announces that it has begun the process of selling its LanPark digital applications laboratory, for an enterprise value of 2.4 million euros, with a payment of 1.95 million euros by December 31 and an earn-out of 0.45 million euros.



On November 17, the Board of Directors approved an acquisition proposal put forward by an industrialist in the sector in association with HF Company executives, which was submitted on October 10.



The sale, which will be completed by December 31, is in line with the company's commitment to optimizing shareholder value, and will enable it to focus its resources on strategic growth opportunities.



