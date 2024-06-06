By Ben Glickman

The Securities and Exchange Commission said it had settled fraud charges against food-distributor HF Foods related to a former executives buying luxury cars.

The SEC said Thursday that former Chief Executive Zhou Min Ni, with the help of former finance chief Jonathan Ni, had misappropriated about $3.4 million from the company between 2018 and 2020 for personal purposes, including purchasing and maintaining a "stable" of luxury vehicles.

The executives also allegedly schemed to remove liabilities from the predecessor company's books prior to a reverse merger with a blank-check company. That caused the company to make materially inaccurate financial statements and false and misleading statements in public filings, the SEC said.

HF Foods didn't admit nor deny the charges and offered to settle the matter by agreeing to an order finding it violated certain parts of the securities law. The company will pay a civil monetary fine of $3.9 million.

The SEC separately filed a settled district court action against Zhou Min Ni and Jonathan Ni several days ago.

Write to Ben Glickman at ben.glickman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-06-24 1746ET