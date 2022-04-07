Log in
    DINO   US4039491000

HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION

(DINO)
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  03-31
39.89 USD   +0.10%
HF Sinclair Corporation First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast

04/07/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) (“HF Sinclair”) and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP) (“HEP”), plan to announce results for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 on May 9, 2022, before the opening of trading on the NYSE. HF Sinclair and HEP have scheduled a joint webcast conference on May 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss financial results.

This webcast may be accessed at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/607702822

An audio archive of this webcast will be available using the above noted link through May 23, 2022.

About HF Sinclair Corporation:

HF Sinclair Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent energy company that produces and markets high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. HF Sinclair owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. HF Sinclair supplies high-quality fuels to more than 1,300 Sinclair branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at more than 300 additional locations throughout the country. In addition, subsidiaries of HF Sinclair produce and market base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and export products to more than 80 countries. Through its subsidiaries, HF Sinclair produces renewable diesel at two of its facilities in Wyoming. HF Sinclair also owns a 47% limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HF Sinclair subsidiaries.

About Holly Energy Partners, L.P.:

Holly Energy Partners, L.P., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including subsidiaries of HF Sinclair Corporation. HEP, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, owns and/or operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, tankage and terminals in Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming, as well as refinery processing units in Kansas and Utah.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27 924 M - -
Net income 2022 786 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 842 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,71x
Yield 2022 2,56%
Capitalization 8 706 M 8 706 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 4 208
Free-Float 51,2%
Chart HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
HF Sinclair Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 39,00 $
Average target price 41,00 $
Spread / Average Target 5,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael C. Jennings Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Go President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard Lawrence Voliva Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Franklin Myers Chairman
Anne-Marie N. Ainsworth Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION21.69%8 706
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.6.92%15 557
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.14.23%8 059
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA3.58%7 719
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-7.82%4 850
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.55.89%4 088