HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) (“HF Sinclair”) plans to announce results for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, on August 1, 2024, before the opening of trading on the NYSE. HF Sinclair has scheduled a webcast conference on August 1, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss financial results.

This webcast may be accessed at:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/224769575

An audio archive of this webcast will be available using the above noted link through August 15, 2024.

About HF Sinclair Corporation:

HF Sinclair Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent energy company that produces and markets high-value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. HF Sinclair owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah. HF Sinclair provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to its refineries and the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states and supplies high-quality fuels to more than 1,500 branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at more than 300 additional locations throughout the country. HF Sinclair produces renewable diesel at two of its facilities in Wyoming and also at its facility in Artesia, New Mexico. In addition, subsidiaries of HF Sinclair produce and market base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and export products to more than 80 countries.

