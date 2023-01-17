Advanced search
    DINO   US4039491000

HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION

(DINO)
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2023-01-12
52.01 USD   -0.21%
HF Sinclair Corporation and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast
BU
01/10Mizuho Upgrades HF Sinclair to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $68 From $40
MT
01/09JPMorgan Adjusts HF Sinclair's Price Target to $55 From $54, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
HF Sinclair Corporation and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast

01/17/2023 | 04:32pm EST
HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) (“HF Sinclair”) and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP) (“HEP”), plan to announce results for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 on February 24, 2023, before the opening of trading on the NYSE. HF Sinclair and HEP have scheduled a joint webcast conference on February 24, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss financial results.

This webcast may be accessed at:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/250565072

An audio archive of this webcast will be available using the above noted link through March 10, 2023.

About HF Sinclair Corporation:

HF Sinclair Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent energy company that produces and markets high-value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. HF Sinclair owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. HF Sinclair supplies high-quality fuels to more than 1,300 Sinclair branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at more than 300 additional locations throughout the country. In addition, subsidiaries of HF Sinclair produce and market base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and export products to more than 80 countries. Through its subsidiaries, HF Sinclair produces renewable diesel at two of its facilities in Wyoming and also at its facility in Artesia, New Mexico. HF Sinclair also owns a 47% limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HF Sinclair subsidiaries.

About Holly Energy Partners, L.P.:

Holly Energy Partners, L.P., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including subsidiaries of HF Sinclair Corporation. HEP, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, owns and/or operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, tankage and terminals in Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming, as well as refinery processing units in Kansas and Utah.


© Business Wire 2023
