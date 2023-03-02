HF Sinclair : Presentation March 2023

Statements made during the course of this presentation that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "project," "will," "expect," "plan," "goal," "forecast," "strategy," "intend," "should," "would," "could," "believe," "may," and similar expressions and statements regarding our plans and objectives for future operations are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are inherently uncertain and necessarily involve risks that may affect the business prospects and performance of HF Sinclair Corporation ("HF Sinclair") and/or Holly Energy Partners, L.P. ("HEP"), and actual results may differ materially from those discussed during the presentation. These statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions using currently available information and expectations as of the date thereof, are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties. All statements concerning HF Sinclair's expectations for future results of operations are based on forecasts for our existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisitions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that our expectations will prove to be correct. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Any differences could be caused by a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the ability of HF Sinclair and HEP to successfully integrate the operations of the Sinclair Oil Corporation (now known as Sinclair Oil LLC) and Sinclair Transportation Company LLC businesses acquired from The Sinclair Companies (now known as REH Company) (such transactions, the "Sinclair Transactions") with their existing operations and fully realize the expected synergies of the Sinclair Transactions or on the expected timeline, the ability of HF Sinclair to successfully integrate the operation of the Puget Sound refinery with its existing operations, the demand for and supply of crude oil and refined products, including uncertainty regarding the effects of the continuing coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic on future demand and increasing societal expectations that companies address climate change, risks and uncertainties with respect to the actions of actual or potential competitive suppliers and transporters of refined petroleum products or lubricant and specialty products in HF Sinclair's and HEP's markets, the spread between market prices for refined products and market prices for crude oil, the possibility of constraints on the transportation of refined products or lubricant and specialty products, the possibility of inefficiencies, curtailments or shutdowns in refinery operations or pipelines, whether due to reductions in demand, accidents, unexpected leaks or spills, unscheduled shutdowns, weather events, infection in the workforce, civil unrest, expropriation of assets, and other economic, diplomatic, legislative, or political events or developments, terrorism, cyberattacks, or other catastrophes or disruptions affecting the operations of HF Sinclair and HEP, production facilities, machinery, pipelines and other logistics assets, equipment, or information systems, or any of the foregoing of our suppliers, customers, or third-party providers, and any potential asset impairments resulting from, or the failure to have adequate insurance coverage for or receive insurance recoveries from, such actions, the effects of current and/or future governmental and environmental regulations and policies, including the effects of current and/or future restrictions on various commercial and economic activities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and increases in interest rates, the availability and cost of financing to HF Sinclair and HEP, the effectiveness of HF Sinclair's and HEP's capital investments and marketing strategies, HF Sinclair's and HEP's efficiency in carrying out and consummating construction projects, including HF Sinclair's and HEP's ability to complete announced capital projects on time and within capital guidance, HF Sinclair's and HEP's ability to timely obtain or maintain permits, including those necessary for operations or capital projects, the ability of HF Sinclair to acquire refined or lubricant product operations or pipeline and terminal operations on acceptable terms and to integrate any existing or future acquired operations, the possibility of terrorist or cyberattacks and the consequences of any such attacks, uncertainty regarding the effects and duration of global hostilities, including the Russia-Ukraine war, and any associated military campaigns which may disrupt crude oil supplies and markets for our refined products and create instability in the financial markets that could restrict our ability to raise capital, general economic conditions, including uncertainty regarding the timing, pace and extent of an economic recovery in the United States, a prolonged economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and labor costs, which could result in an impairment of goodwill and/or long-lived asset impairments, and other financial, operational and legal risks. Additional information on risks and uncertainties that could affect the business prospects and performance of HF Sinclair and HEP is provided in the reports filed by HF Sinclair and HEP with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and, other than as required by law, HF Sinclair and HEP undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Executive Summary
Positioned for Value Across All Segments
REFINING
7 refineries in the Mid- Continent, West and Pacific Northwest regions
678,000 BPD1 of refining capacity
Flexible refining system with fleet wide discounts to WTI
Premium product markets versus Gulf Coast
Organic initiatives to drive growth and enhance returns
MARKETING
Iconic DINO brand and customer loyalty
Over 300 distributors and over 1,5002 branded retail sites
Over 300 branded sites under license program outside of supply footprint
Sinclair branded wholesale business generates an uplift versus unbranded sales
RENEWABLES
10,000 BPD1 Renewable Diesel Unit capacity at Sinclair, WY Refinery
6,000 BPD1 Renewable Diesel Unit capacity at Cheyenne, WY Refinery
9,000 BPD1 Renewable Diesel Unit capacity at Artesia, NM Refinery
Pre-TreatmentUnit at Artesia, NM Refinery
SPECIALTY
LUBRICANTS
Integrated specialty lubricants producer with 34,000 BPD1 of production capacity
Sells finished lubricants
products in >80 countries under Petro- Canada Lubricants, Sonneborn, Red Giant Oil & HollyFrontier product lines
Production facilities in Mississauga, Ontario; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Petrolia, Pennsylvania;
the Netherlands
One of the largest North American white oil & group III base oil producers
MIDSTREAM
Operate crude and product pipelines, loading racks, processing units, terminals and tanks in and around HF
Sinclair's refining assets
HF Sinclair owns 47% of the LP Interest in HEP and the non- economic GP interest
Eliminated IDRs in 2017 to simplify structure
Approximately 70% of Total Tariffs and Fees2 tied to long-term contracts and minimum volume commitments
3
BPD: Barrels per day
Includes 131 non-Sinclair branded sites from legacy HollyFrontier agreements.
As of December 31, 2022. See definition and reconciliation in Appendix.
HF Sinclair Asset Footprint
4
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)1
Environmental Social
Governance
Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG Intensity Target
Established goal to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 net emissions intensity by 25% by 2030, through offsets and reductions versus 2020 levels
Renewable Fuels Investments
Made significant investments in 3 renewable diesel projects in Artesia, NM, Cheyenne, WY and Sinclair, WY
Renewable diesel is a cleaner burning fuel and, depending on the feedstock, can have 50% to 80% lower lifecycle GHG emissions compared to conventional diesel
Recycling and Water Conservation
Our Navajo refinery implemented a project to sell wastewater from its operations to upstream operators to reduce the amount of freshwater used in upstream operations in Artesia, NM, a high-risk region for water scarcity
Product Innovation
Developed SonneNatural, a line of 100% natural plant-based products, ENVIRON™
MV, a line of biodegradeable hydraulic oils, and other oils and lubricants designed to promote improved fuel economy, higher energy efficiency and support alternative energy systems
"One HF Sinclair Culture" program instills integrity, teamwork and ownership at every level, as well as a focus and commitment to safety, human capital management and community relations, teamwork, ownership and inclusion
Safety "Goal Zero"
Over the past five years ended December 31, 2022, our OSHA2 total recordable incident rate declined by 45%
Inclusion
Commitment to attracting, retaining and developing a diverse and inclusive workforce, including through partnerships with historically Black colleges to offer summer internship opportunities
Supporting our employees and communities by investing in racially and ethnically underrepresented groups, women, and veterans through program sponsorships
Human Capital Management
Invested in professional development scholarships and education assistance programs that enable employees of all levels to enhance their skills and grow professional
Community Relations
Active volunteering and philanthropic involvement in communities where we operate
Board leadership provides significant industry expertise, alongside diverse business, financial and environmental, health and safety experience
Board level committees with specific oversight over ESG matters include the Compensation Committee, Environmental, Health, Safety, and Public Policy Committee and the Nominating, Governance and Social Responsibility Committee
10 of 13 directors independent, including chair
2 board members are women
4 racially/ethnically diverse board members
Long standing commitment to ethical behavior is inherently tied to how we do business
Code of Business Conduct and Ethics among governing principles
Executive compensation strongly aligned with shareholders and long-term performance
ROCE, TSR, Operational Efficiency, and Safety drive performance pay
