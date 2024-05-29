Sinclair Oil (Sinclair), an HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) brand, today announced a special customer promotion, deemed DINO Day, to coincide with National Dinosaur Day, recognized in the United States on Saturday, June 1.

This year on DINO Day, Sinclair customers will be able to fuel up for a discounted price at participating Sinclair-branded retail locations, saving up to 30 cents per gallon on the premium grade of DINOCARE®, Sinclair’s TOP TIER™ gasoline. Stations participating in this first event are located in Boise, Idaho; Kansas City, Missouri; Tulsa, Oklahoma and stations throughout Utah. The offer is available at participating stations while supplies last.

To access the discount, customers must use DINOPAY®, Sinclair’s easy-to-use mobile payment app, available for free on the Apple App Store or Google Play. Information about the promotion, DINOPAY and DINOCARE®, Sinclair’s TOP TIER™ gasoline that cleans a car’s engine and maximizes mileage, can be found online at SinclairOil.com.

“We hope that Sinclair’s green DINO icon makes you smile in the middle of everyday life – from road trips to family visits to errands and more,” said Fergie Theriault, vice president of branded marketing for HF Sinclair. “During this special promotion, we’re thrilled to add extra savings and a bit of fun to your Sinclair station visit as part of our first DINO Day on June 1.”

In addition to savings, Sinclair customers can expect fun merchandise giveaways, on-site radio broadcasts and more at participating locations on June 1. Our DINO mascot may also stop by, perfect for a photo opportunity at select Sinclair locations.

Spotted on station signage from coast to coast, the Sinclair dinosaur icon first became linked with the energy company as part of advertising campaigns in the 1930s. Since then, the green apatosaurus has become a symbol for Sinclair Oil and its parent company, HF Sinclair, found on gas pumps, building signage, merchandise and more.

For additional information about Sinclair Oil and HF Sinclair, visit SinclairOil.com.

About HF Sinclair Corporation

HF Sinclair Corporation (HF Sinclair), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent energy company that produces and markets high-value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. HF Sinclair owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah. HF Sinclair provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to its refineries and the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states and supplies high-quality fuels to more than 1,500 branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at more than 300 additional locations throughout the country. HF Sinclair produces renewable diesel at two of its facilities in Wyoming and also at its facility in Artesia, New Mexico. In addition, subsidiaries of HF Sinclair produce and market base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and export products to more than 80 countries.

About Sinclair Oil

Sinclair Oil, an HF Sinclair brand, is one of the oldest continuous brands in the energy business. Recognized for its iconic dinosaur, Sinclair has more than 1,500 independent branded and licensed stations, featuring DINOCARE® TOP TIER™ gasoline.

