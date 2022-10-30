HFCL : Bagging orders/contract

RE: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations").
Subject: HFCL Limited bags Purchase Orders aggregating to ~Rs.115 Crores for supply of Optical Fiber Cables.
Dear Sir(s)/ Madam,
We are pleased to inform all the stakeholders that the Company has received the Purchase Orders ("PO") aggregating to ~Rs.115 crores, from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited for supply of Optical Fiber Cables to one of the leading Private Telecom Operators of the Country.
The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015, are as under:
S.
Particulars
Details
No.
a)
Name of the entity awarding the
Reliance Projects & Property Management
order(s)/contact(s)
Services Limited
(Formerly Reliance Digital Platform & Project
Services Ltd)
b)
Significant terms and conditions of
Purchase Orders issued for supply of Optical
order(s)/ contract(s)
awarded in
brief
Fiber Cables.
c)
Whether order(s)/ contract(s) have
been awarded by
domestic/
Domestic
international entity;
d)
Nature of order(s) / contract(s);
Supply of various types of Optical Fiber Cables
as per customer specifications.
e)
Whether domestic or
Domestic
international;
