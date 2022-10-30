HFCL : Bagging orders/contract

HFCL/SEC/2022-23

October 30, 2022

The BSE Ltd. The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Security Code No.: 500183 Security Code No.: HFCL

RE: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations").

Subject: HFCL Limited bags Purchase Orders aggregating to ~Rs.115 Crores for supply of Optical Fiber Cables.

Dear Sir(s)/ Madam,

We are pleased to inform all the stakeholders that the Company has received the Purchase Orders ("PO") aggregating to ~Rs.115 crores, from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited for supply of Optical Fiber Cables to one of the leading Private Telecom Operators of the Country.

The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015, are as under: