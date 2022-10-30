Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. HFCL Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500183   INE548A01028

HFCL LIMITED

(500183)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
76.95 INR   -1.54%
12:49pHfcl : Bagging orders/contract
PU
10/20Transcript : HFCL Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 20, 2022
CI
10/18Hfcl : General updates
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HFCL : Bagging orders/contract

10/30/2022 | 12:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HFCL/SEC/2022-23

October 30, 2022

The BSE Ltd.

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

1st Floor, New Trading Wing, Rotunda Building

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, C - 1, Block G

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400001

Mumbai - 400051

corp.relations@bseindia.com

cmlist@nse.co.in

Security Code No.: 500183

Security Code No.: HFCL

RE: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations").

Subject: HFCL Limited bags Purchase Orders aggregating to ~Rs.115 Crores for supply of Optical Fiber Cables.

Dear Sir(s)/ Madam,

We are pleased to inform all the stakeholders that the Company has received the Purchase Orders ("PO") aggregating to ~Rs.115 crores, from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited for supply of Optical Fiber Cables to one of the leading Private Telecom Operators of the Country.

The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015, are as under:

S.

Particulars

Details

No.

a)

Name of the entity awarding the

Reliance Projects & Property Management

order(s)/contact(s)

Services Limited

(Formerly Reliance Digital Platform & Project

Services Ltd)

b)

Significant terms and conditions of

Purchase Orders issued for supply of Optical

order(s)/ contract(s)

awarded in

brief

Fiber Cables.

c)

Whether order(s)/ contract(s) have

been awarded by

domestic/

Domestic

international entity;

d)

Nature of order(s) / contract(s);

Supply of various types of Optical Fiber Cables

as per customer specifications.

e)

Whether domestic or

Domestic

international;

MANO J BAID

Digitally signed by MANOJ BAID DN: c=IN, st=Haryana, 2.5.4.20=feff7574b2ec84f75dd1618ffa064d080cf386b 33c02c59efb133c1178fe9b09, postalCode=121003, street=HOUSE NO-B-49 IInd FLOOR ,ASHOKA ENCLAVE-II ,NEAR DAV PUBLIC SCHOOL ,SECTOR -37 ,AMARNAGAR,FARIDABAD,Haryana-121003, pseudonym=fb7403059279d0db3a3204c1a4d0706f, serialNumber=c69e28aa73c5576dcba459f5b0a62c27 31da00c160966f54be5a4cee8d55e7ce, o=Personal, cn=MANOJ BAID

Date: 2022.10.30 20:07:57 +05'30'

Regd. Office & Works: 8, Electronics Complex, Chambaghat, Solan-173213 (H.P.) Tel: (01792) 230644, 230645, 230647 Fax: (01792) 231902 Corporate Identity Number: L64200HP1987PLC007466

S.

Particulars

Details

No.

f)

Time period by which the order(s)/

January 2023

contract(s) is to be executed

g)

Broad consideration or size of the

~ Rs.115 crores (including applicable GST)

order(s)/ contract(s);

h)

Whether the promoter/ promoter

group / group companies have any

interest in the entity that awarded

No

the order(s)/ contract(s)?

If yes, nature of interest and details

thereof;

i)

Whether the order(s)/ contract(s)

No

would fall within related party

transactions?

If yes, whether the same is done at

"arm's length"

We request to take the above information on your records and disseminate the same on your respective websites.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For HFCL Limited

MANO J BAID

Digitally signed by MANOJ BAID DN: c=IN, st=Haryana, 2.5.4.20=feff7574b2ec84f75dd1618ffa064d 080cf386b33c02c59efb133c1178fe9b09, postalCode=121003, street=HOUSE NO- B-49 IInd FLOOR ,ASHOKA ENCLAVE-

II ,NEAR DAV PUBLIC SCHOOL ,SECTOR

-37 ,AMARNAGAR,FARIDABAD,Haryana-121 003, pseudonym=fb7403059279d0db3a3204c1 a4d0706f, serialNumber=c69e28aa73c5576dcba459f5 b0a62c2731da00c160966f54be5a4cee8d5 5e7ce, o=Personal, cn=MANOJ BAID Date: 2022.10.30 20:08:41 +05'30'

(Manoj Baid)

Senior Vice-President (Corporate) &

Company Secretary

Regd. Office & Works: 8, Electronics Complex, Chambaghat, Solan-173213 (H.P.) Tel: (01792) 230644, 230645, 230647 Fax: (01792) 231902 Corporate Identity Number: L64200HP1987PLC007466

Disclaimer

Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2022 16:48:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HFCL LIMITED
12:49pHfcl : Bagging orders/contract
PU
10/20Transcript : HFCL Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 20, 2022
CI
10/18Hfcl : General updates
PU
10/18HFCL Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Septe..
CI
10/15Hfcl : Share Warrants
PU
10/15HFCL Limited announced that it has received INR 282 million in funding from MN Ventures..
CI
10/12HFCL Secures Contracts Worth Nearly $5 Million
MT
10/12HFCL Limited has Received the Purchase Orders from Reliance Projects & Property Managem..
CI
10/06HFCL Ties Up with Qualcomm Technologies for 5% Outdoor Small Cells Product Development;..
MT
10/03HFCL Limited Announces the Launch of 5G Lab-As-A-Service
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 47 271 M 574 M 574 M
Net income 2022 3 131 M 38,0 M 38,0 M
Net Debt 2022 5 061 M 61,5 M 61,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,1x
Yield 2022 0,23%
Capitalization 106 B 1 288 M 1 288 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart HFCL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HFCL Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HFCL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mahendra Nahata Managing Director & Executive Director
Gurdial Singh Khandpur President & Chief Executive Officer
Vijay Raj Jain Chief Financial Officer
Manoj Baid Secretary, SVP & Compliance Officer
Surendra Singh Sirohi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HFCL LIMITED-2.29%1 288
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-27.98%187 396
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-7.94%41 741
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-15.50%36 961
NOKIA OYJ-20.17%24 794
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-30.54%22 675