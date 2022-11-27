Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. HFCL Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500183   INE548A01028

HFCL LIMITED

(500183)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-24
80.25 INR   +0.94%
11/24HFCL to Sell Wi-Fi Access Point Routers to Consumers by Q2 of 2023
MT
11/24Infomerics Keeps A Rating on HFCL's Long-term Bank Financing; Outlook Stable
MT
11/17India Equities Weighed Down by Weakness in Auto and Power Stocks; Titan Slides 2%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HFCL : Bagging orders/contract

11/27/2022 | 09:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HFCL/SEC/2022-23

November 27, 2022

The BSE Ltd.

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

1st Floor, New Trading Wing, Rotunda Building

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, C - 1, Block G

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400001

Mumbai - 400051

corp.relations@bseindia.com

cmlist@nse.co.in

Security Code No.: 500183

Security Code No.: HFCL

RE: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations").

Subject: HFCL Limited bags Contract from State Water & Sanitation Mission, Lucknow ("SWSM") aggregating to ~Rs.1770 Crores for providing EPC Services.

Dear Sir(s)/ Madam,

We are pleased to inform all the stakeholders that the Company has received the Contract aggregating to ~Rs.1770 crores, from SWSM for providing EPC Services including provision for laying of optical fiber cables, for execution of Rural Water Supply Network in Varanasi Revenue Division in the State of Uttar Pradesh ("Project"). This will add significantly to the revenue and profitability of the Company. The optical fiber cables so laid will also improve Operation & Maintenance of the Network.

The Contract value for material and services is ~Rs.1414 crores and ~Rs.356 crores is for operation and maintenance services. The aforesaid Project will be executed by the Company with JWIL Infra Limited as a consortium partner.

The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015, are as under:

S.

Particulars

Details

No.

a)

Name of the entity awarding the

SWSM

order(s)/contact(s)

b)

Significant terms and conditions of

The Project has to be executed within eighteen

order(s)/ contract(s)

awarded in

months from the date of Contract. Thereafter,

brief

the Company has to provide warranty support

for one year and operation & maintenance

services for ten years from the completion of

the Project.

c)

Whether order(s)/ contract(s) have

been awarded by

domestic/

Domestic

international entity;

Regd. Office & Works: 8, Electronics Complex, Chambaghat, Solan-173213 (H.P.) Tel: (01792) 230644, 230645, 230647 Fax: (01792) 231902 Corporate Identity Number: L64200HP1987PLC007466

d)

Nature of order(s) / contract(s);

Providing EPC Services including operation &

maintenance services

e)

Whether domestic or

Domestic

international;

f)

Time period by which the order(s)/

Within eighteen months from the date of

contract(s) is to be executed

Contract

g)

Broad consideration or size of the

~ Rs.1770 crores (including applicable GST)

order(s)/ contract(s);

h)

Whether the promoter/ promoter

group / group companies have any

interest in the entity that awarded

No

the order(s)/ contract(s)?

If yes, nature of interest and details

thereof;

i)

Whether the order(s)/ contract(s)

No

would fall within related party

transactions?

If yes, whether the same is done at

"arm's length"

We request to take the above information on your records and disseminate the same on your respective websites.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For HFCL Limited

MANO Digitally signed by MANOJ BAID DN: c=IN, st=Haryana, 2.5.4.20=feff7574b2ec84f75dd1618ffa064d080 cf386b33c02c59efb133c1178fe9b09, postalCode=121003, street=HOUSE NO-B-49 IInd FLOOR ,ASHOKA ENCLAVE-II ,NEAR DAV PUBLIC SCHOOL ,SECTOR

J BAID -37 ,AMARNAGAR,FARIDABAD,Haryana-121003, pseudonym=fb7403059279d0db3a3204c1a4d0 706f, serialNumber=c69e28aa73c5576dcba459f5b0a 62c2731da00c160966f54be5a4cee8d55e7ce, o=Personal, cn=MANOJ BAID

Date: 2022.11.27 18:26:21 +05'30'

(Manoj Baid)

Senior Vice-President (Corporate) &

Company Secretary

Regd. Office & Works: 8, Electronics Complex, Chambaghat, Solan-173213 (H.P.) Tel: (01792) 230644, 230645, 230647 Fax: (01792) 231902 Corporate Identity Number: L64200HP1987PLC007466

Disclaimer

Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd. published this content on 27 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2022 14:34:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 47 271 M 578 M 578 M
Net income 2022 3 131 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
Net Debt 2022 5 061 M 61,9 M 61,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,1x
Yield 2022 0,23%
Capitalization 111 B 1 353 M 1 353 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart HFCL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HFCL Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HFCL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mahendra Nahata Managing Director & Executive Director
Gurdial Singh Khandpur President & Chief Executive Officer
Vijay Raj Jain Chief Financial Officer
Manoj Baid Secretary, SVP & Compliance Officer
Surendra Singh Sirohi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HFCL LIMITED1.90%1 353
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-23.62%198 832
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-1.20%44 882
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-5.56%41 485
NOKIA OYJ-15.94%27 276
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-24.08%25 067