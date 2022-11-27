HFCL : Bagging orders/contract

HFCL/SEC/2022-23

November 27, 2022

The BSE Ltd. The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. 1st Floor, New Trading Wing, Rotunda Building Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, C - 1, Block G Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Fort Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400001 Mumbai - 400051 corp.relations@bseindia.com cmlist@nse.co.in Security Code No.: 500183 Security Code No.: HFCL

RE: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations").

Subject: HFCL Limited bags Contract from State Water & Sanitation Mission, Lucknow ("SWSM") aggregating to ~Rs.1770 Crores for providing EPC Services.

Dear Sir(s)/ Madam,

We are pleased to inform all the stakeholders that the Company has received the Contract aggregating to ~Rs.1770 crores, from SWSM for providing EPC Services including provision for laying of optical fiber cables, for execution of Rural Water Supply Network in Varanasi Revenue Division in the State of Uttar Pradesh ("Project"). This will add significantly to the revenue and profitability of the Company. The optical fiber cables so laid will also improve Operation & Maintenance of the Network.

The Contract value for material and services is ~Rs.1414 crores and ~Rs.356 crores is for operation and maintenance services. The aforesaid Project will be executed by the Company with JWIL Infra Limited as a consortium partner.

The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015, are as under:

S. Particulars Details No. a) Name of the entity awarding the SWSM order(s)/contact(s) b) Significant terms and conditions of The Project has to be executed within eighteen order(s)/ contract(s) awarded in months from the date of Contract. Thereafter, brief the Company has to provide warranty support for one year and operation & maintenance services for ten years from the completion of the Project. c) Whether order(s)/ contract(s) have been awarded by domestic/ Domestic international entity;

Regd. Office & Works: 8, Electronics Complex, Chambaghat, Solan-173213 (H.P.) Tel: (01792) 230644, 230645, 230647 Fax: (01792) 231902 Corporate Identity Number: L64200HP1987PLC007466