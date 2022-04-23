Log in
HFCL : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

04/23/2022 | 03:19am EDT
HFCL Limited

8, Commercial Complex, Masjid Moth, Greater Kailash - II, New Delhi -110048, India

Tel : (+91 11) 3520 9400, 3520 9500 Fax: (+9111) 3520 9525 Web : www.hfcl.com

Email secretarial@hfcl.com

HFCL/SEC/22-23

The BSE Ltd.

pt Floor, New Trading Wing, Rotunda Building,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Fort

Mumbai -400001

Mumbai - 400051

corp.relations@bseindia.com

cmlist@nse.co.in

Security Code No.: 500183

Security Code No.: HFCL

April 23, 2022

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, C - 1, Block G Sandra - Kurla Complex, Sandra (E)

RE: Disclosures under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board oflndia (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations").

Subject: Schedule of Investors'/ Analysts Conference Call.

In terms of Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule Ill to the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Company will host an audio Earnings Conference Call for 60 Minutes, as per following schedule:-

Day, Date & Time of the Conference Call

Purpose

Friday, April 29, 2022 05:30 p.m. (1ST)

To discuss audited Financial Results for 4th quarter & financial year ended March 31, 2022, both on Standalone & Consolidated basis.

The dial-in and other details in respect of the same are enclosed herewith.

A transcript of this Call along with its Audio recording shall be made available on the Company's website and the respective websites of the Stock Exchanges (NSE & BSE), subsequently.

The above Schedule may undergo change due to exigencies on the part of the Investors/ the Company.

For further information, please contact at:

E: ir@hfcl.com

T: +91 11 3520 9530

You are requested to take the above information on records.

F( FCLL~

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

(Manoj Baid)

Senior Vice-President (Corporate) & Company Secretary

Regd. Office & Works: 8, Electronics Complex, Chambaghat, Solan-173 213 (H.P.) Tel.: (01792) 230644, 230645, 230647, Fax: (01792) 231902

Corporate Identity Number: L64200HP1987PLC007466

is pleased to invite you to the

Q4 & FY22 Results Conference Call

of

HFCL Ltd

Represented by

Mr. Mahendra Nahata - Promoter and Managing Director Mr. V.R. Jain - CFO

Mr. Manoj Baid - Company Secretary Mr. Amit Agarwal - Head IR

on

Friday, April 29, 2022

At 17:30 hrs (India Time)

Diamond Pass registration link: Copy this URL in your browser: Link

Call Co-ordinator

Mr. Abhijit Mitra: Phone: +91 22 6807 7289, e-mail: abhijit.mitra@icicisecurities.com

For any clarification, please contact:

Mr. Rushad Kapadia: Phone: +91 22 6807 7334, e-mail: rushad.Kapadia@icicisecurities.com

Ms. Divya Purohit: Phone: +91 22 6807 7454, e-mail: divya.purohit@icicisecurities.com Ms. Seema Sehgal: Phone: +91 11 4221 8511, e-mail: seema.sehgal@icicisecurities.com

Disclaimer

Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 07:18:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
