HFCL : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

HFCL/SEC/22-23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April 23, 2022
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, C - 1, Block G Sandra - Kurla Complex, Sandra (E)
RE: Disclosures under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board oflndia (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations").
Subject: Schedule of Investors'/ Analysts Conference Call.
In terms of Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule Ill to the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Company will host an audio Earnings Conference Call for 60 Minutes, as per following schedule:-
Day, Date & Time of the Conference Call
Purpose
Friday, April 29, 2022 05:30 p.m. (1ST)
To discuss audited Financial Results for 4th quarter & financial year ended March 31, 2022, both on Standalone & Consolidated basis.
The dial-in and other details in respect of the same are enclosed herewith.
A transcript of this Call along with its Audio recording shall be made available on the Company's website and the respective websites of the Stock Exchanges (NSE & BSE), subsequently.
The above Schedule may undergo change due to exigencies on the part of the Investors/ the Company.
For further information, please contact at:
E: ir@hfcl.com
T: +91 11 3520 9530
You are requested to take the above information on records.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
(Manoj Baid)
Senior Vice-President (Corporate) & Company Secretary
is pleased to invite you to the
Q4 & FY22 Results Conference Call
of
HFCL Ltd
Represented by
Mr. Mahendra Nahata - Promoter and Managing Director Mr. V.R. Jain - CFO
Mr. Manoj Baid - Company Secretary Mr. Amit Agarwal - Head IR
on
Friday, April 29, 2022
At 17:30 hrs (India Time)
Diamond Pass registration link: Copy this URL in your browser: Link
Call Co-ordinator
Mr. Abhijit Mitra: Phone: +91 22 6807 7289, e-mail: abhijit.mitra@icicisecurities.com
For any clarification, please contact:
Mr. Rushad Kapadia: Phone: +91 22 6807 7334, e-mail: rushad.Kapadia@icicisecurities.com
Ms. Divya Purohit: Phone: +91 22 6807 7454, e-mail: divya.purohit@icicisecurities.com Ms. Seema Sehgal: Phone: +91 11 4221 8511, e-mail: seema.sehgal@icicisecurities.com