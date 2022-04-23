HFCL : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

HFCL Limited

April 23, 2022

RE: Disclosures under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board oflndia (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations").

Subject: Schedule of Investors'/ Analysts Conference Call.

In terms of Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule Ill to the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Company will host an audio Earnings Conference Call for 60 Minutes, as per following schedule:-

Day, Date & Time of the Conference Call Purpose Friday, April 29, 2022 05:30 p.m. (1ST) To discuss audited Financial Results for 4th quarter & financial year ended March 31, 2022, both on Standalone & Consolidated basis.

The dial-in and other details in respect of the same are enclosed herewith.

A transcript of this Call along with its Audio recording shall be made available on the Company's website and the respective websites of the Stock Exchanges (NSE & BSE), subsequently.

The above Schedule may undergo change due to exigencies on the part of the Investors/ the Company.

is pleased to invite you to the

Q4 & FY22 Results Conference Call

of

HFCL Ltd

Represented by

Mr. Mahendra Nahata - Promoter and Managing Director Mr. V.R. Jain - CFO

Mr. Manoj Baid - Company Secretary Mr. Amit Agarwal - Head IR

on

Friday, April 29, 2022

At 17:30 hrs (India Time)

Diamond Pass registration link: Copy this URL in your browser: Link

Call Co-ordinator

Mr. Abhijit Mitra: Phone: +91 22 6807 7289, e-mail: abhijit.mitra@icicisecurities.com

For any clarification, please contact:

Mr. Rushad Kapadia: Phone: +91 22 6807 7334, e-mail: rushad.Kapadia@icicisecurities.com

Ms. Divya Purohit: Phone: +91 22 6807 7454, e-mail: divya.purohit@icicisecurities.com Ms. Seema Sehgal: Phone: +91 11 4221 8511, e-mail: seema.sehgal@icicisecurities.com