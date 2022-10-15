Advanced search
    500183   INE548A01028

HFCL LIMITED

(500183)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
75.80 INR   -0.66%
02:43aHfcl : Share Warrants
PU
10/12HFCL Secures Contracts Worth Nearly $5 Million
MT
10/12HFCL Limited has Received the Purchase Orders from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited
CI
HFCL : Share Warrants

10/15/2022 | 02:43am EDT
HFCL/SEC/22-23

October 15, 2022

The BSE Ltd.

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

1st Floor, New Trading Wing, Rotunda Building

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, C - 1, Block G

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400001

Mumbai - 400051

corp.relations@bseindia.com

cmlist@nse.co.in

Security Code No.: 500183

Security Code No.: HFCL

RE: Disclosures under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations").

Subject: Allotment of 1,41,00,000 Warrants convertible into Equity Shares on preferential basis.

Dear Sir(s)/ Madam,

This is further to our earlier announcement dated September 02, 2022, regarding the issuance of 1,41,00,000 (One Crore Forty-One Lacs only) Warrants convertible into equity shares on preferential basis to one of the Promoters of the Company and to certain persons belonging to non-Promoter category being senior leadership team.

We would like to inform you that the members of the Company at their 35th Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2022, had passed a special resolution to approve the issue and allotment of 1,41,00,000 (One Crore Forty-One Lacs only) Warrants convertible into equivalent number of equity shares.

Subsequently, on receipt of warrant subscription price being Rs.20/- per warrant equivalent to 25% of the Warrant Exercise Price i.e., Rs.80/- per warrant, aggregating to Rs.28.20 crores, the Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 15, 2022, has allotted 1,41,00,000 (One Crore Forty-One Lacs only) Warrants, being the entire issue, to the following Allottees:

Sl. No.

Name of the Allottee

Category

No. of Warrants

1

MN Ventures Private Limited

Promoter

1,00,00,000

2

Mr. Vijay Raj Jain

Non-promoter

15,00,000

3

Mr. Jitendra Singh Chaudhary

Non-promoter

5,00,000

4

Mr. Harshwardhan Pagay

Non-promoter

5,00,000

5

Mr. Manoj Baid

Non-promoter

2,00,000

6

Mr. Devender Kumar

Non-promoter

2,00,000

7

Mr. Nand Lal Garg

Non-promoter

2,00,000

8

Mr. Jayanta Dey

Non-promoter

2,00,000

9

Mr. Sushil Kumar Wadhwa

Non-promoter

2,00,000

10

Mr. Rajesh Jain

Non-promoter

2,00,000

11

Mr. Brij Bhushan Singh

Non-promoter

2,00,000

12

Mr. Gilkara Shrinivas Naidu

Non-promoter

2,00,000

Total

1,41,00,000

Regd. Office & Works: 8, Electronics Complex, Chambaghat, Solan-173213 (H.P.) Tel: (01792) 230644, 230645, 230647 Fax: (01792) 231902 Corporate Identity Number: L64200HP1987PLC007466

Each warrant, so allotted, is convertible into or exchangeable for one fully paid-up equity share of the Company having face value of Re.1/- (Rupee One only) each in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, on payment of the balance consideration of Rs.60/- per warrant, being 75% of the Warrant Exercise Price from the Allottees pursuant to exercise of conversion option against each such warrant, within 18 months from the date of allotment of warrants.

You are requested to take the above information on records and disseminate the same on your respective websites.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For HFCL Limited

MANO J BAID

Digitally signed by MANOJ BAID DN: c=IN, st=Haryana, 2.5.4.20=feff7574b2ec84f75dd1618ffa064d080cf 386b33c02c59efb133c1178fe9b09, postalCode=121003, street=HOUSE NO-B-49 IInd FLOOR ,ASHOKA ENCLAVE-II ,NEAR DAV PUBLIC SCHOOL ,SECTOR

-37 ,AMARNAGAR,FARIDABAD,Haryana-121003, pseudonym=fb7403059279d0db3a3204c1a4d0 706f, serialNumber=c69e28aa73c5576dcba459f5b0a6 2c2731da00c160966f54be5a4cee8d55e7ce, o=Personal, cn=MANOJ BAID

Date: 2022.10.15 11:39:26 +05'30'

(Manoj Baid)

Senior Vice-President (Corporate) &

Company Secretary

Regd. Office & Works: 8, Electronics Complex, Chambaghat, Solan-173213 (H.P.) Tel: (01792) 230644, 230645, 230647 Fax: (01792) 231902 Corporate Identity Number: L64200HP1987PLC007466

Disclaimer

Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2022 06:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
