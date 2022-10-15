HFCL : Share Warrants

RE: Disclosures under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations").
Subject: Allotment of 1,41,00,000 Warrants convertible into Equity Shares on preferential basis.
This is further to our earlier announcement dated September 02, 2022, regarding the issuance of 1,41,00,000 (One Crore Forty-One Lacs only) Warrants convertible into equity shares on preferential basis to one of the Promoters of the Company and to certain persons belonging to non-Promoter category being senior leadership team.
We would like to inform you that the members of the Company at their 35th Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2022, had passed a special resolution to approve the issue and allotment of 1,41,00,000 (One Crore Forty-One Lacs only) Warrants convertible into equivalent number of equity shares.
Subsequently, on receipt of warrant subscription price being Rs.20/- per warrant equivalent to 25% of the Warrant Exercise Price i.e., Rs.80/- per warrant, aggregating to Rs.28.20 crores, the Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 15, 2022, has allotted 1,41,00,000 (One Crore Forty-One Lacs only) Warrants, being the entire issue, to the following Allottees:
Each warrant, so allotted, is convertible into or exchangeable for one fully paid-up equity share of the Company having face value of Re.1/- (Rupee One only) each in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, on payment of the balance consideration of Rs.60/- per warrant, being 75% of the Warrant Exercise Price from the Allottees pursuant to exercise of conversion option against each such warrant, within 18 months from the date of allotment of warrants.
For HFCL Limited
MANO J BAID
