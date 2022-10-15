HFCL : Share Warrants

HFCL/SEC/22-23 October 15, 2022 The BSE Ltd. The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. 1st Floor, New Trading Wing, Rotunda Building Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, C - 1, Block G Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Fort Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400001 Mumbai - 400051 corp.relations@bseindia.com cmlist@nse.co.in Security Code No.: 500183 Security Code No.: HFCL

RE: Disclosures under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations").

Subject: Allotment of 1,41,00,000 Warrants convertible into Equity Shares on preferential basis.

This is further to our earlier announcement dated September 02, 2022, regarding the issuance of 1,41,00,000 (One Crore Forty-One Lacs only) Warrants convertible into equity shares on preferential basis to one of the Promoters of the Company and to certain persons belonging to non-Promoter category being senior leadership team.

We would like to inform you that the members of the Company at their 35th Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2022, had passed a special resolution to approve the issue and allotment of 1,41,00,000 (One Crore Forty-One Lacs only) Warrants convertible into equivalent number of equity shares.

Subsequently, on receipt of warrant subscription price being Rs.20/- per warrant equivalent to 25% of the Warrant Exercise Price i.e., Rs.80/- per warrant, aggregating to Rs.28.20 crores, the Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 15, 2022, has allotted 1,41,00,000 (One Crore Forty-One Lacs only) Warrants, being the entire issue, to the following Allottees:

Sl. No. Name of the Allottee Category No. of Warrants 1 MN Ventures Private Limited Promoter 1,00,00,000 2 Mr. Vijay Raj Jain Non-promoter 15,00,000 3 Mr. Jitendra Singh Chaudhary Non-promoter 5,00,000 4 Mr. Harshwardhan Pagay Non-promoter 5,00,000 5 Mr. Manoj Baid Non-promoter 2,00,000 6 Mr. Devender Kumar Non-promoter 2,00,000 7 Mr. Nand Lal Garg Non-promoter 2,00,000 8 Mr. Jayanta Dey Non-promoter 2,00,000 9 Mr. Sushil Kumar Wadhwa Non-promoter 2,00,000 10 Mr. Rajesh Jain Non-promoter 2,00,000 11 Mr. Brij Bhushan Singh Non-promoter 2,00,000 12 Mr. Gilkara Shrinivas Naidu Non-promoter 2,00,000 Total 1,41,00,000

