HFCL Limited has secured the Order aggregating to INR 10,150 million, from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam, a Government of Madhya Pradesh Undertaking. This Order encompasses for providing EPC Services including provision for laying of optical fiber cables on critical and important routes, for the execution of Multi - Village drinking Water Supply Network in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh ("Project"). The installation of optical fiber cables in these areas will also enhance the operation & maintenance of the network.

This Order is expected to boost the Company's revenue and profitability. The aforesaid Project will be executed by the Company in collaboration with Khilari Infrastructure Private Limited as a consortium partner.