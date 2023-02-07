Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. HG Metal Manufacturing Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTG   SG1CH7000000

HG METAL MANUFACTURING LIMITED

(BTG)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  03:54:22 2023-02-03 am EST
0.3800 SGD   -2.56%
05:19aHg Metal Manufacturing : Profit Guidance For The Unaudited Financial Results For The Second Half And Full Year Ended 31 December 2022
PU
2022HG Metal Manufacturing CEO to Resign
MT
2022HG Metal Manufacturing Limited Announces Resignation of Shin Taeyang as Chief Executive Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HG Metal Manufacturing : Profit Guidance For The Unaudited Financial Results For The Second Half And Full Year Ended 31 December 2022

02/07/2023 | 05:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HG METAL MANUFACTURING LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 198802660D)

PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND HALF AND FULL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

In anticipation of the release of the Group's financial results for the second half ("2H 2022"), as well as for the full year ended 31 December 2022 ("FY2022"), the Board of Directors of HG Metal Manufacturing Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that the Group is expected to report a loss for FY2022.

The expected loss is mainly attributable a one-time impairment of the Group's investment in a subsidiary, First Fortune International Co. Ltd. ("FFI") in view of the Group's plan to cease its business operations in Myanmar. The Company does not expect the economic conditions of Myanmar to improve significantly in the near future, especially after Myanmar was put into the black list of the Financial Action Task Force ("FATF") in October 2022.

The profit guidance is issued based on a preliminary review of the Group's unaudited financial results for FY2022. Further details of this impairment and the Group's financial performance will be disclosed when the Company announces the results for FY2022.

Shareholders and potential investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing or trading in the securities of the Company and should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors, accountants or other professional advisers if they are in doubt about the actions that they should take.

By Order of the Board

Foo Sey Liang

Executive Director

7 February 2023

Disclaimer

HG Metal Manufacturing Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 10:18:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HG METAL MANUFACTURING LIMITED
05:19aHg Metal Manufacturing : Profit Guidance For The Unaudited Financial Results For The Secon..
PU
2022HG Metal Manufacturing CEO to Resign
MT
2022HG Metal Manufacturing Limited Announces Resignation of Shin Taeyang as Chief Executive..
CI
2022HG Metal Manufacturing Books Higher Profit, Revenue in H1
MT
2022HG Metal Manufacturing Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30..
CI
2022HG METAL MANUFACTURING LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for fina..
FA
2022Cash Dividend/ Distribution : : Mandatory
PU
2022HG Metal Manufacturing Limited Approves Final (Tax Exempt One-Tier) Dividend for the Fi..
CI
2022Hg Metal Manufacturing : Responses To Questions From Shareholders
PU
2022HG Metal Manufacturing Limited Proposes Final Cash Dividend for the Financial Year Ende..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 142 M 107 M 107 M
Net income 2021 12,1 M 9,09 M 9,09 M
Net Debt 2021 4,33 M 3,26 M 3,26 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,75x
Yield 2021 11,3%
Capitalization 47,6 M 35,9 M 35,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,1%
Chart HG METAL MANUFACTURING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HG Metal Manufacturing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HG METAL MANUFACTURING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tae Yang Shin Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kiang Tay Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
Kesavan Nair Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Weng Sui Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Kate Jain Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HG METAL MANUFACTURING LIMITED4.11%36
NUCOR CORPORATION34.00%42 977
ARCELORMITTAL12.09%24 132
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC,26.42%21 685
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION19.11%18 945
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.7.78%17 917