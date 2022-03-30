HG Metal Manufacturing : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Title
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast
Mar 30, 2022 17:36
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference
SG220330OTHRW58K
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Foo Sey Liang
Designation
Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Share Buyback via Market Acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back
26/04/2021
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase
3,822,532
Purchase made by way of market acquisition
Yes
Singapore Exchange
Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase
30/03/2022
Total Number of shares purchased
115,000
Number of shares cancelled
0
Number of shares held as treasury shares
115,000
Highest/ Lowest price per share
Highest Price per share
SGD 0.415
Lowest Price per share
SGD 0.41
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
SGD 47,672.68
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
Number
Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition
1,920,700
1.5074
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
0
0
Total
1,920,700
1.5074
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase
125,497,035
Number of treasury shares held after purchase
5,114,330
Disclaimer
HG Metal Manufacturing Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 09:44:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about HG METAL MANUFACTURING LIMITED
Sales 2021
142 M
105 M
105 M
Net income 2021
12,1 M
8,90 M
8,90 M
Net Debt 2021
3,21 M
2,36 M
2,36 M
P/E ratio 2021
3,75x
Yield 2021
11,3%
Capitalization
50,2 M
37,1 M
37,1 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,35x
EV / Sales 2021
0,34x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
37,4%
Chart HG METAL MANUFACTURING LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends HG METAL MANUFACTURING LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.