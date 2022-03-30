Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  HG Metal Manufacturing Limited
  News
  Summary
    BTG   SG1CH7000000

HG METAL MANUFACTURING LIMITED

(BTG)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

HG Metal Manufacturing : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

03/30/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 30, 2022 17:36
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference SG220330OTHRW58K
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Foo Sey Liang
Designation Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share Buyback via Market Acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 26/04/2021
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 3,822,532
Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 30/03/2022
Total Number of shares purchased 115,000
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 115,000
Highest/ Lowest price per share
Highest Price per share SGD 0.415
Lowest Price per share SGD 0.41
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 47,672.68
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 1,920,700 1.5074
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 1,920,700 1.5074
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 125,497,035
Number of treasury shares held after purchase 5,114,330


Disclaimer

HG Metal Manufacturing Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 09:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 142 M 105 M 105 M
Net income 2021 12,1 M 8,90 M 8,90 M
Net Debt 2021 3,21 M 2,36 M 2,36 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,75x
Yield 2021 11,3%
Capitalization 50,2 M 37,1 M 37,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tae Yang Shin Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kiang Tay Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
Kesavan Nair Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Weng Sui Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Kate Jain Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HG METAL MANUFACTURING LIMITED12.68%37
NUCOR31.84%40 451
ARCELORMITTAL6.68%30 311
TATA STEEL LIMITED20.05%21 554
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.8.93%18 672
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION21.19%17 079