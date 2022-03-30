HG Metal Manufacturing : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 30, 2022 17:36

Status New

Announcement Sub Title Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference SG220330OTHRW58K

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Foo Sey Liang

Designation Executive Director

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share Buyback via Market Acquisition.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 26/04/2021

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 3,822,532

Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes

Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange Date of Purchase 30/03/2022 Total Number of shares purchased 115,000 Number of shares cancelled 0 Number of shares held as treasury shares 115,000

Highest/ Lowest price per share

Highest Price per share SGD 0.415 Lowest Price per share SGD 0.41 Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 47,672.68

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage# By way of Market Acquisition 1,920,700 1.5074 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0 Total 1,920,700 1.5074

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution

^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 125,497,035