HG Metal Manufacturing : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting Held On 26 April 2021

HG METAL MANUFACTURING LIMITED

Registration Number 198802660D

(the "Company")

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

MINUTES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM") PLACE : By way of electronic means DATE : Monday, 26 April 2021 TIME : 10.00 a.m.

1. CHAIRMAN

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Mr Teo Yi-Dar (Zhang Yida), the Independent Non-Executive Chairman (the "Chairman") took the chair of the meeting and thanked shareholders for taking their time to watch the AGM proceedings.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation and to minimise the risk of community spread of COVID-19, the AGM was conducted via "live" webcast.

The Chairman introduced the following Directors present at the meeting in person namely:

Mr Foo Sey Liang (Executive Director); Mr Ng Weng Sui Harry (Independent Non-Executive Director); Mr Kesavan Nair (Independent Non-Executive Director); and Mr Shin Taeyang (Chief Executive Officer).

The Chairman also introduced the Chief Financial Officer, the External Auditors and the Company Secretarial Agent via live webcast.