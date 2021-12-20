Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE

Issuer/ ManagerHG METAL MANUFACTURING LIMITEDSecuritiesHG METAL MANUFACTURING LTD - SG1CH7000000 - BTG

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back NoticeDate &Time of Broadcast 20-Dec-2021 17:21:44Status NewAnnouncement Sub TitleDAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICEAnnouncement ReferenceSG211220OTHRHJJ5Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)Foo Sey LiangDesignationExecutive DirectorDescription (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)Share Buyback via Market Acquisition

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back26/04/2021

Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange Date of Purchase 20/12/2021 Total Number of shares purchased 210,000 Number of shares cancelled 0 Number of shares held as treasury shares 210,000 Highest/ Lowest price per share Highest Price per share SGD 0.385 Lowest Price per share SGD 0.38 Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 80,807.45 Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase3,822,532Purchase made by way of market acquisitionYesHighest/ Lowest price per share

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access schemeNo

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage# By way of Market Acquisition 928,400 0.7286 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0 Total 928,400 0.7286 #Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained #Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase126,489,335Number of treasury shares held after purchase4,122,030

