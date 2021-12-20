Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  HG Metal Manufacturing Limited
  News
  Summary
    BTG   SG1CH7000000

HG METAL MANUFACTURING LIMITED

(BTG)
  Report
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE

12/20/2021 | 04:30am EST
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ ManagerHG METAL MANUFACTURING LIMITEDSecuritiesHG METAL MANUFACTURING LTD - SG1CH7000000 - BTG
Stapled SecurityNo
Announcement Details
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back NoticeDate &Time of Broadcast 20-Dec-2021 17:21:44Status NewAnnouncement Sub TitleDAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICEAnnouncement ReferenceSG211220OTHRHJJ5Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)Foo Sey LiangDesignationExecutive DirectorDescription (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)Share Buyback via Market Acquisition
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back26/04/2021
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase3,822,532Purchase made by way of market acquisitionYes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 20/12/2021
Total Number of shares purchased 210,000
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 210,000
Highest/ Lowest price per share
Highest Price per share SGD 0.385
Lowest Price per share SGD 0.38
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 80,807.45
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access schemeNo
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 928,400 0.7286
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 928,400 0.7286
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase126,489,335Number of treasury shares held after purchase4,122,030
Related Announcements

Disclaimer

HG Metal Manufacturing Ltd. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 09:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 91,7 M 67,0 M 67,0 M
Net income 2020 1,03 M 0,75 M 0,75 M
Net Debt 2020 8,45 M 6,18 M 6,18 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,8x
Yield 2020 2,72%
Capitalization 48,8 M 35,7 M 35,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,4%
Chart HG METAL MANUFACTURING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HG Metal Manufacturing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HG METAL MANUFACTURING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tae Yang Shin Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kiang Tay Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
Yi-Dar Teo Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kesavan Nair Independent Non-Executive Director
Weng Sui Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HG METAL MANUFACTURING LIMITED109.24%36
VALE S.A.-9.47%68 254
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-18.99%41 800
NUCOR CORPORATION121.85%32 131
ARCELORMITTAL51.96%30 585
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.25.88%26 160