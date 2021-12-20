Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE
Issuer/ ManagerHG METAL MANUFACTURING LIMITEDSecuritiesHG METAL MANUFACTURING LTD - SG1CH7000000 - BTG
Stapled SecurityNo
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back NoticeDate &Time of Broadcast 20-Dec-2021 17:21:44Status NewAnnouncement Sub TitleDAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICEAnnouncement ReferenceSG211220OTHRHJJ5Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)Foo Sey LiangDesignationExecutive DirectorDescription (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)Share Buyback via Market Acquisition
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back26/04/2021
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase3,822,532Purchase made by way of market acquisitionYes
Singapore Exchange
Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase
20/12/2021
Total Number of shares purchased
210,000
Number of shares cancelled
0
Number of shares held as treasury shares
|
210,000
Highest/ Lowest price per share
Highest Price per share
SGD 0.385
Lowest Price per share
SGD 0.38
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
SGD 80,807.45
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access schemeNo
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
Number
Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition
928,400
0.7286
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
0
0
Total
928,400
0.7286
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase126,489,335Number of treasury shares held after purchase4,122,030
