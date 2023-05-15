HgCapital Trust net asset value rises on portfolio results

HgCapital Trust PLC - London-based investment vehicle that provides shareholders access to the unquoted businesses managed by New York-based Hg - Net asset value per share is 470.6 pence on March 31, up 3.1% from 456.6p at December 31. Revenue at HgCapital Trust's top 20 investments, representing 77% of its portfolio, grew by 30% over the past 12 months, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation at the same companies grew by 27%.

"HGT's resilient portfolio has continued to trade well over the first quarter of 2023," it says. "The broader operating environment remains challenging, however, the strong market positions and pricing power evident across the companies in the HGT portfolio, has supported their strong performance."

Current stock price: 376.00 pence, up 3.4% in London on Monday

12-month change: down 6.2%

