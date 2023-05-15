Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HgCapital Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HGT   GB00BJ0LT190

HGCAPITAL TRUST PLC

(HGT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:22:02 2023-05-15 am EDT
376.12 GBX   +3.47%
05:18aHgCapital Trust net asset value rises on portfolio results
AN
02:46aHgCapital Trust Logs Higher Q1 NAV Per Share
MT
05/08HgCapital, EQT Fund Secure EU Nod for Purchase of Tanqueray Topco, Viewpoint Software
MT
HgCapital Trust net asset value rises on portfolio results

05/15/2023 | 05:18am EDT
HgCapital Trust PLC - London-based investment vehicle that provides shareholders access to the unquoted businesses managed by New York-based Hg - Net asset value per share is 470.6 pence on March 31, up 3.1% from 456.6p at December 31. Revenue at HgCapital Trust's top 20 investments, representing 77% of its portfolio, grew by 30% over the past 12 months, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation at the same companies grew by 27%.

"HGT's resilient portfolio has continued to trade well over the first quarter of 2023," it says. "The broader operating environment remains challenging, however, the strong market positions and pricing power evident across the companies in the HGT portfolio, has supported their strong performance."

Current stock price: 376.00 pence, up 3.4% in London on Monday

12-month change: down 6.2%

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about HGCAPITAL TRUST PLC
05:18aHgCapital Trust net asset value rises on portfolio results
AN
02:46aHgCapital Trust Logs Higher Q1 NAV Per Share
MT
05/08HgCapital, EQT Fund Secure EU Nod for Purchase of Tanqueray Topco, Viewpoint Software
MT
04/27Partners Group in Talks to Buy Controlling Stake in UK Accountancy Group Azets
MT
04/03Mila in joint venture talks, Ecora CEO buys shares
AN
04/03HgCapital Trust reduces commitment to HG Saturn
AN
03/23CTCP : Final dividend
FA
03/13SUMMARY: London listings with exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
AN
03/13HgCapital Trust Sees 'Little to No Impact' from Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
MT
03/13HgCapital year-end NAV per share up; return outperforms FTSE All-Share
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 137 M 171 M 171 M
Net income 2022 107 M 134 M 134 M
Net cash 2022 186 M 231 M 231 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 2,00%
Capitalization 1 664 M 2 074 M 2 074 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,76x
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart HGCAPITAL TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
HgCapital Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HGCAPITAL TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,64
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Matthew Edward Brockman Managing Director
Matthew Barry Head-Fund Finance
James Mark Nelson Strang Chairman
David Toms Head-Research
Steven James Batchelor Chief Operating Officer & Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HGCAPITAL TRUST PLC3.71%2 074
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC4.41%4 587
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-3.97%343
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP39.19%60
