  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HgCapital Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HGT   GB00BJ0LT190

HGCAPITAL TRUST PLC

(HGT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:10 2023-04-03 am EDT
348.50 GBX   +1.60%
02:58pHgCapital Trust reduces commitment to HG Saturn
AN
03/23CTCP : Final dividend
FA
03/13SUMMARY: London listings with exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HgCapital Trust reduces commitment to HG Saturn

04/03/2023 | 02:58pm EDT
HgCapital Trust PLC - London-based investment vehicle that provides shareholders access to the unquoted businesses managed by New York-based Hg - Completes the 15% reduction of its commitment to HG Saturn 3. Says this allows for increased investment flexibility ahead of what is expected to be an "attractive period for new investment". Adds there is no negative impact on its balance sheet from the resizing of the fund commitment.

Following completion, its pro-forma available liquid resources are GBP663 million, with pro-forma outstanding commitments of GBP934 million, which are expected to be drawn down over the next three to four years.

Current stock price: 346.91 pence

12-month change: down 20%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

03/13HgCapital Trust Sees 'Little to No Impact' from Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
MT
03/13HgCapital year-end NAV per share up; return outperforms FTSE All-Share
AN
03/13HgCapital Trust Posts Lower FY22 Net Return
MT
03/13HgCapital Trust plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/13HgCapital Trust plc Proposes Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2022, Payabl..
CI
03/13FTSE 100 called down; SVB collapse fallout
AN
03/10Stocks sharply lower after US payrolls report
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 137 M 170 M 170 M
Net income 2022 107 M 133 M 133 M
Net cash 2022 186 M 230 M 230 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 2,00%
Capitalization 1 595 M 1 973 M 1 975 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,76x
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart HGCAPITAL TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
HgCapital Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HGCAPITAL TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,43
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Matthew Edward Brockman Managing Director
Matthew Barry Head-Fund Finance
James Mark Nelson Strang Chairman
David Toms Head-Research
Steven James Batchelor Chief Operating Officer & Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HGCAPITAL TRUST PLC-2.14%1 942
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC3.16%4 497
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-6.09%334
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP15.77%50
