HgCapital Trust reduces commitment to HG Saturn

HgCapital Trust PLC - London-based investment vehicle that provides shareholders access to the unquoted businesses managed by New York-based Hg - Completes the 15% reduction of its commitment to HG Saturn 3. Says this allows for increased investment flexibility ahead of what is expected to be an "attractive period for new investment". Adds there is no negative impact on its balance sheet from the resizing of the fund commitment.

Following completion, its pro-forma available liquid resources are GBP663 million, with pro-forma outstanding commitments of GBP934 million, which are expected to be drawn down over the next three to four years.

Current stock price: 346.91 pence

12-month change: down 20%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

