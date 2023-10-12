HgCapital Trust PLC - London-based investor providing access to the private equity investments of New York-based manager Hg - Says Hg will invest approximately GBP8.1 million in Huckelhoven, Germany-based JTL-Software-GmbH. JTL is an enterprise resource planning software provider specialising in e-commerce solutions for small and medium-sized companies. It currently serves around 50,000 German businesses, achieving "strong customer advocacy and retention rates". Other institutional Hg clients will also invest through the Hg Mercury 4 fund.

Hg Partner Benedikt Joeris says: "ERP software is an area we know very well and we have been focused on this sector for almost two decades. This helps us to spot leading high-quality businesses that have further potential. This is precisely what JTL represents - a great business, with a very high-quality software product and new opportunities for further expansion."

Current stock price: 384.91 pence

12-month change: up 18%

