hGears AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2023
Address: https://ir.hgears.com/de/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2023
Address: https://ir.hgears.com/publications/financial-reports/

