31.07.2023 / 19:27 CET/CEST

hGears AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 09, 2023

Address: https://ir.hgears.com/de/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 09, 2023

Address: https://ir.hgears.com/publications/financial-reports/



