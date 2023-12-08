Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.12.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: WASTA GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Volker
Last name(s): Stauch
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
hGears AG

b) LEI
529900AHQOSBXKH09981 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CMGN3

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.2000 EUR 5016.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.2000 EUR 5016.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: hGears AG
Brambach 38
78713 Schramberg
Germany
Internet:https://hgears.com

 
87817  08.12.2023 CET/CEST

