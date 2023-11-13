Market Closed -
HGears AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
November 13, 2023 at 12:31 pm EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: hGears AG
hGears AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
13.11.2023 / 18:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
hGears AG Street:
Brambach 38 Postal code:
78713 City:
Schramberg Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900AHQOSBXKH09981 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Amundi S.A. City of registered office, country: Paris, France 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
2.90 %
0.00 %
2.90 %
10400000 Previous notification
3.08 %
0 %
3.08 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A3CMGN3
0
301202
0.00 %
2.90 % Total
301202
2.90 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % 0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) -Amundi S.A.
%
%
% -
%
%
% -Amundi S.A.
%
%
% -BFT Investment Managers
%
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
13.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
hGears AG
Brambach 38
78713 Schramberg
Germany Internet: https://hgears.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1771571 13.11.2023 CET/CEST
hGears AG ia a Germany-based manufacturer of high-precision gears and components with a focus on products for e-mobility applications. hGears develops, manufactures, and supplies precision components and sub-systems as well as complex full system solutions. Products include gears, sprockets, shafts, structural components, complete gearboxes and other components. The Company divides their business into three business areas: e-Mobility, e-Tools and other automotive and industrial applications. E-Mobility focuses on products for e-bike drive systems and drive train units for electric and hybrid vehicles. E-Tools focuses on components utilized in the powering mechanism of battery driven (e-drive), cordless power and gardening tools. Conventional focuses on gear units for various applications, such as rolling shutters and systems for heating, ventilation and air conditioning, motorbikes and non-combustion part precision components for vehicles.
