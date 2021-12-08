HGL : Change in substantial holding - Constable

604 page 2/2 15 July 2001

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

only

Addresses

6.

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address

See Annexure D

use

Signature

print name Joseph Constable capacity Company Secretary

sign here date 7 / 12 / 21

personal

arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

DIRECTIONS

(1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an

equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to

throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the

form.

(2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

(4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

(5) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

(6) Include details of:

(a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any

document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or

For (b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to

which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(7) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, becom`e

entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be

included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom