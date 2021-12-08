Log in
    HNG   AU000000HNG8

HGL LIMITED

(HNG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/08
0.33 AUD   +3.13%
12/01HGL : Application for quotation of securities - HNG
PU
11/26HGL Raises Nearly $11 Million Via Share Placement
MT
11/26HGL Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 14.999997 million in funding
CI
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HGL : Change in substantial holding - Constable

12/08/2021 | 05:52pm EST
604 page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

onlyToCompany Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

HGL Limited (ASX: HNG)

009 657 961

See Annexure A

useACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the ubstantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on The previous notice was dated

2. Previous and present voting power

2 / 12/ 21

15/ 7/ 21

14/ 7/ 21

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

FPO

22,822,634

12.8%

22,932,634

11.4%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in,

or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the

substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

personal

Date of

Person whose

Nature of

Consideration

Class and

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

change (6)

given in relation

number of

affected

changed

to change (7)

securities

affected

See Annexure B

4. Present relevant interests

ForParticulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered

Person entitled

Nature of

Class and

Person's votes

relevant

holder of

to be registered

relevant

number of

interest

securities

as holder (8)

interest (6)

securities

See Annexure C

604 page 2/2 15 July 2001

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

only

Addresses

6.

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

See Annexure D

use

Signature

print name

Joseph Constable

capacity

Company Secretary

sign here

date 7

/

12 / 21

personal

arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

DIRECTIONS

(1)

If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an

equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to

throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the

form.

(2)

See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(3)

See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

(4)

The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

(5)

The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

(6)

Include details of:

(a)

any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any

document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or

For

(b)

any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to

which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(7)

Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, becom`e

entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be

included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom

the relevant interest was acquired.

  1. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  1. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

For personal use only

HGL Limited ACN: 009 657 961

This is Annexure A of 1 page referred to in ASIC Form 604 (Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder)

Signed:

Date:

______________________________________

7/12/21

__________________

Details of substantial holder

  • Donus Australia Foundation Limited ABN: 396 171 227 46 (Donus)
  • Mr David Constable (David)
  • Dr Ida Constable (Ida)
  • IJV Investments Pty Ltd ACN: 162 906 296 (IJV)
  • Kitwood Pty Ltd ACN: 010 205 099 (Kitwood)

For personal use only

HGL Limited ACN: 009 657 961

This is Annexure B of 1 pages referred to in ASIC Form 604 (Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder)

Signed:

Date:

______________________________________

7/12/21

__________________

Consideration

Person whose

given in

relevant interest

FPO

relation to

Date of change changed

Nature of change

change

change

02/12/2020

All entities

Dilution due to placement

N/A

N/A

22/11/2021

Ida

On market sale

-20,000

-$9,378.97

19/11/2021

Ida

On market sale

-35,000

-$15,374.99

18/11/2021

Ida

On market sale

-5,000

-$1,923.50

27/10/2021

Donus

On market purchase

35,000

$9,975.00

08/10/2021

Donus

On market purchase

35,000

$9,576.50

28/09/2021

Donus

On market purchase

10,000

$2,500.00

27/09/2021

Donus

On market purchase

20,000

$5,216.50

20/09/2021

Donus

On market purchase

10,000

$2,400.00

17/09/2021

Donus

On market purchase

2,327

$581.75

16/09/2021

Donus

On market purchase

57,673

$14,671.25

For personal use only

HGL Limited ACN: 009 657 961

This is Annexure C of 1 page referred to in ASIC Form 604 (Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder)

Signed:

Date:

______________________________________

7/12/21

__________________

Present relevant interests

Holder of relevant

Registered holder

Person entitled to

Nature of

Number of

interest

of securities

be registered as

relevant interest

FPO shares

holder

and votes

Donus Australia

Donus Australia

Donus Australia

A charitable trust

2,355,641

Foundation Limited

Foundation Limited

Foundation Limited

whose director is

Dr Ida Constable.

Dr Ida Constable

Dr Ida Constable

Dr Ida Constable

Holder of shares.

5,285,277

Mr David Constable

Mr David Constable

Mr David Constable

Holder of shares.

5,114,476

Kitwood

Kitwood

Kitwood

Holder of shares.

2,000,000

IJV

IJV

IJV

Holder of shares.

8,172,240

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HGL Limited published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 22:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
