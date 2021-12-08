HGL : Change in substantial holding - Constable

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
1. Details of substantial holder(1)
HGL Limited (ASX: HNG)
009 657 961
See Annexure A
There was a change in the interests of the ubstantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the company on The previous notice was dated
2. Previous and present voting power
2 / 12/ 21
15/ 7/ 21
14/ 7/ 21
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
FPO
22,822,634
12.8%
22,932,634
11.4%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in,
or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the
substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
personal
Date of
Person whose
Nature of
Consideration
Class and
Person's votes
change
relevant interest
change (6)
given in relation
number of
affected
changed
to change (7)
securities
affected
See Annexure B
4. Present relevant interests
ForParticulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered
Person entitled
Nature of
Class and
Person's votes
relevant
holder of
to be registered
relevant
number of
interest
securities
as holder (8)
interest (6)
securities
See Annexure C
604 page 2/2 15 July 2001
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
Addresses
6.
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
See Annexure D
Signature
print name
Joseph Constable
capacity
Company Secretary
sign here
date 7
/
12 / 21
arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
For
HGL Limited ACN: 009 657 961
This is Annexure A of 1 page referred to in ASIC Form 604 (Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder)
Signed:
Date:
______________________________________
7/12/21
__________________
Details of substantial holder
Donus Australia Foundation Limited ABN: 396 171 227 46 (Donus)
Mr David Constable (David)
Dr Ida Constable (Ida)
IJV Investments Pty Ltd ACN: 162 906 296 (IJV)
Kitwood Pty Ltd ACN: 010 205 099 (Kitwood)
HGL Limited ACN: 009 657 961
This is Annexure B of 1 pages referred to in ASIC Form 604 (Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder)
Signed:
Date:
______________________________________
7/12/21
__________________
Consideration
Person whose
given in
relevant interest
FPO
relation to
Date of change changed
Nature of change
change
change
02/12/2020
All entities
Dilution due to placement
N/A
N/A
22/11/2021
On market sale
-20,000
-$9,378.97
19/11/2021
Ida
On market sale
-35,000
-$15,374.99
18/11/2021
Ida
On market sale
-5,000
-$1,923.50
27/10/2021
Donus
On market purchase
35,000
$9,975.00
08/10/2021
Donus
On market purchase
35,000
$9,576.50
28/09/2021
Donus
On market purchase
10,000
$2,500.00
27/09/2021
Donus
On market purchase
20,000
$5,216.50
20/09/2021
Donus
On market purchase
10,000
$2,400.00
17/09/2021
Donus
On market purchase
2,327
$581.75
16/09/2021
Donus
On market purchase
57,673
$14,671.25
HGL Limited ACN: 009 657 961
This is Annexure C of 1 page referred to in ASIC Form 604 (Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder)
Signed:
Date:
______________________________________
7/12/21
__________________
Present relevant interests
Holder of relevant
Registered holder
Person entitled to
Nature of
Number of
interest
of securities
be registered as
relevant interest
FPO shares
holder
and votes
Donus Australia
Donus Australia
Donus Australia
A charitable trust
2,355,641
Foundation Limited
Foundation Limited
Foundation Limited
whose director is
Dr Ida Constable.
Dr Ida Constable
Dr Ida Constable
Dr Ida Constable
Holder of shares.
5,285,277
Mr David Constable
Mr David Constable
Mr David Constable
Holder of shares.
5,114,476
Kitwood
Kitwood
Kitwood
Holder of shares.
2,000,000
IJV
IJV
IJV
Holder of shares.
8,172,240
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.