    HHLA   KYG397141030

HH&L ACQUISITION CO.

(HHLA)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59:16 2023-01-11 pm EST
10.14 USD   +0.10%
09:07aDiaCarta Gets FDA Authorization for Monkeypox Test Kit
DJ
2022HH&L Acquisition Co. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022HH&L Acquisition to Merge with DiaCarta
MT
DiaCarta Gets FDA Authorization for Monkeypox Test Kit

01/12/2023 | 09:07am EST
By Dean Seal


DiaCarta Ltd. said U.S. regulators have granted Emergency Use Authorization to its test kit for monkeypox infections.

The molecular diagnostics and disease-testing company said Thursday morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration extended the approval to its QuantiVirus MPXV test.

The test detects the monkeypox virus from lesion swabs and is designed for laboratory use.

DiaCarta agreed in October to be acquired and taken public by the blank-check company HH&L Acquisition Co. in a deal that gave DiaCarta an implied pre-money equity value of $460 million. The merger is expected to close this quarter.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 0907ET

