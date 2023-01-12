DiaCarta Gets FDA Authorization for Monkeypox Test Kit

By Dean Seal

DiaCarta Ltd. said U.S. regulators have granted Emergency Use Authorization to its test kit for monkeypox infections.

The molecular diagnostics and disease-testing company said Thursday morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration extended the approval to its QuantiVirus MPXV test.

The test detects the monkeypox virus from lesion swabs and is designed for laboratory use.

DiaCarta agreed in October to be acquired and taken public by the blank-check company HH&L Acquisition Co. in a deal that gave DiaCarta an implied pre-money equity value of $460 million. The merger is expected to close this quarter.

