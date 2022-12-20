hhgregg : UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT - Form 8-K 12/20/2022 | 04:25pm EST Send by mail :

Indianapolis Division

In Re. GREGG APPLIANCES, INC. §

§

§

§ Case No. 17-01303

Lead Case No. 17-01302

Debtor(s) ☒ Jointly Administered



Monthly Operating Report

Chapter 11



Reporting Period Ended: 11/30/2022

Petition Date: 03/06/2017



Months Pending: 70

Industry Classification: 4 4 3 1

Reporting Method:

Accrual Basis ☒ Cash Basis ☐ Debtor's Full-Time Employees (current): 1 Debtor's Full-Time Employees (as of date of order for relief):

3,500

Supporting Documentation (check all that are attached): (For jointly administered debtors, any required schedules must be provided on a non-consolidated basis for each debtor) ☒ Statement of cash receipts and disbursements ☒ Balance sheet containing the summary and detail of the assets, liabilities and equity (net worth) or deficit ☒ Statement of operations (profit or loss statement) ☐ Accounts receivable aging ☐ Postpetition liabilities aging ☐ Statement of capital assets ☐ Schedule of payments to professionals ☐ Schedule of payments to insiders ☒ All bank statements and bank reconciliations for the reporting period ☐ Description of the assets sold or transferred and the terms of the sale or transfer /s/ Jeffrey A. Hokanson Jeffrey A. Hokanson Signature of Responsible Party Printed Name of Responsible Party 12/19/2022

Date Ice Miller LLP One American Square, Suite 2900 Indianapolis, IN 46282 Address



STATEMENT: This Periodic Report is associated with an open bankruptcy case; therefore, Paperwork Reduction Act exemption 5 C.F.R. § 1320.4(a)(2) applies. 1 Debtor's Name

GREGG APPLIANCES, INC. Case No. 17-01303

Part 1: Cash Receipts and Disbursements Current Month Cumulative

a. Cash balance beginning of month $6,436,133 b. Total receipts (net of transfers between accounts) $0 $37,843,437 c. Total disbursements (net of transfers between accounts) $715,466 $155,081,743 d. Cash balance end of month (a+b-c) $5,720,667 e. Disbursements made by third party for the benefit of the estate $0 $0 f. Total disbursements for quarterly fee calculation (c+e) $715,466 $155,081,743 Part 2: Asset and Liability Status Current Month (Not generally applicable to Individual Debtors. See Instructions.)

a. Accounts receivable (total net of allowance) $5,954,425 b. Accounts receivable over 90 days outstanding (net of allowance) $5,954,425 c. Inventory (Book ☐ Market ☐ Other ☒ (attach explanation)) $0 d. Total current assets $19,153,209 e. Total assets $19,153,209 f. Postpetition payables (excluding taxes) $10,240,256 g. Postpetition payables past due (excluding taxes) $10,239,373 h. Postpetition taxes payable $936,424 i. Postpetition taxes past due $936,244 j. Total postpetition debt (f+h) $11,176,680 k. Prepetition secured debt $0 l. Prepetition priority debt $0 m. Prepetition unsecured debt $191,198,909 n. Total liabilities (debt) (j+k+l+m) $202,375,589 o. Ending equity/net worth (e-n) $-183,222,380

Part 3: Assets Sold or Transferred



Current Month Cumulative a. Total cash sales price for assets sold/transferred outside the ordinary course of business $0 $9,514,845 b. Total payments to third parties incident to assets being sold/transferred outside the ordinary course of business $0 $443,274 c. Net cash proceeds from assets sold/transferred outside the ordinary course of business (a-b) $0 $9,071,571

Part 4: Income Statement (Statement of Operations) (Not generally applicable to Individual Debtors. See Instructions.) Current Month Cumulative a. Gross income/sales (net of returns and allowances) $0 b. Cost of goods sold (inclusive of depreciation, if applicable) $0 c. Gross profit (a-b) $0 d. Selling expenses $0 e. General and administrative expenses $-55,533 f. Other expenses $0 g. Depreciation and/or amortization (not included in 4b) $0 h. Interest $0 i. Taxes (local, state, and federal) $0 j. Reorganization items $0 k. Profit (loss) $-55,533 $-110,947,740

2 Debtor's Name

GREGG APPLIANCES, INC. Case No. 17-01303

Part 5: Professional Fees and Expenses



a. Approved Current Month Approved Cumulative Paid Current Month Paid Cumulative Debtor's professional fees & expenses (bankruptcy) Aggregate Total $0 $12,687,363 $699,158 $18,312,160 Itemized Breakdown by Firm Firm Name Role i MORGAN, LEWIS & BOCKIU Lead Counsel $0 $2,778,932 $0 $2,519,564 ii STIFEL, NICOLAUS & COMP Financial Professional $0 $0 $0 $700,000 iii BERKELEY RESEARCH GRO Financial Professional $0 $2,423,421 $0 $2,394,421 iv DONLIN, RECANO & COMPA Other

$0 $0 $0 $1,366,297 v ICE MILLER LLP Local Counsel $0 $2,007,146 $0 $1,992,794 vi BINGHAM GREENBAUM DO Special Counsel $0 $234,875 $0 $212,658 vii COOLEY LLP Special Counsel $0 $2,557,805 $0 $2,567,066 viii PROVINCE, INC. Financial Professional $0 $556,352 $0 $583,198 ix DLA PIPER LLP US Other $0 $5,452 $0 $2,549,550 x FAEGRE DRINKER BIDDLE Special Counsel $0 $0 $0 $424,058 xi CHOATE HALL & STEWART Special Counsel $0 $0 $0 $902,972 xii ASK LLP Other $0 $0 $0 $675,000 xiii GREAT AMERICAN GROUP Other $0 $0 $0 $368,689 xiv GAVIN SOLMENESE LLC Other $0 $136,472 $0 $21,648 xv CHIPMAN BROWN CICERO Special Counsel $0 $1,986,908 $699,158 $1,034,245



b.

c.

Approved Current Month Approved Cumulative Paid Current Month Paid Cumulative Debtor's professional fees & expenses (nonbankruptcy) Aggregate Total







Itemized Breakdown by Firm



Firm Name Role i











ii











All professional fees and expenses (debtor & committees)











Part 6: Postpetition Taxes

Current Month Cumulative a. Postpetition income taxes accrued (local, state, and federal) $0 $0 b. Postpetition income taxes paid (local, state, and federal) $0 $0 c. Postpetition employer payroll taxes accrued $245 $2,392,530 d. Postpetition employer payroll taxes paid $-228 $-2,831,876 e. Postpetition property taxes paid $0 $0 f. Postpetition other taxes accrued (local, state, and federal) $0 $0 g. Postpetition other taxes paid (local, state, and federal) $0 $0

Part 7: Questionnaire - During this reporting period:

a. Were any payments made on prepetition debt? (if yes, see Instructions)

Yes ☐ No ☒ b. Were any payments made outside the ordinary course of business

Yes ☐ No ☒ without court approval? (if yes, see Instructions) c. Were any payments made to or on behalf of insiders?

Yes ☐ No ☒



3 Debtor's Name

GREGG APPLIANCES, INC. Case No. 17-01303

d. Are you current on postpetition tax return filings?

Yes ☒ No ☐ e. Are you current on postpetition estimated tax payments?

Yes ☒ No ☐ f. Were all trust fund taxes remitted on a current basis?

Yes ☒ No ☐ g. Was there any postpetition borrowing, other than trade credit?

Yes ☐ No ☒ (if yes, see Instructions) h. Were all payments made to or on behalf of professionals approved by Yes ☒ No ☐ N/A ☐ the court? i. Do you have: Worker's compensation insurance?

Yes ☒ No ☐ If yes, are your premiums current?

Yes ☒ No ☐ N/A ☐ (if no, see Instructions) Casualty/property insurance?

Yes ☒ No ☐ If yes, are your premiums current? Yes ☒ No ☐ N/A ☐ (if no, see Instructions) General liability insurance?

Yes ☒ No ☐ If yes, are your premiums current?

Yes ☒ No ☐ N/A ☐ (if no, see Instructions) j. Has a plan of reorganization been filed with the court?

Yes ☐ No ☒ k. Has a disclosure statement been filed with the court?

Yes ☒ No ☐ l. Are you current with quarterly U.S. Trustee fees as Yes ☒ No ☐ set forth under 28 U.S.C. § 1930?

Part 8: Individual Chapter 11 Debtors (Only)

a. Gross income (receipts) from salary and wages

$0

b. Gross income (receipts) from self-employment

$0

c. Gross income from all other sources

$0

d. Total income in the reporting period (a+b+c) $0

e. Payroll deductions

$0

f. Self-employment related expenses

$0

g. Living expenses

$0

h. All other expenses

$0

i. Total expenses in the reporting period (e+f+g+h) $0

j. Difference between total income and total expenses (d-i) $0

k. List the total amount of all postpetition debts that are past due

$0

l. Are you required to pay any Domestic Support Obligations as defined by 11 Yes ☐ No ☒

U.S.C § 101(14A)? m. If yes, have you made all Domestic Support Obligation payments?

Yes ☐ No ☐ N/A ☒



4 Debtor's Name

GREGG APPLIANCES, INC. Case No. 17-01303 Privacy Act Statement 28 U.S.C. § 589b authorizes the collection of this information, and provision of this information is mandatory under 11 U.S.C. §§ 704, 1106, and 1107. The United States Trustee will use this information to calculate statutory fee assessments under 28 U.S.C. § 1930(a)(6). The United States Trustee will also use this information to evaluate a chapter 11 debtor's progress through the bankruptcy system, including the likelihood of a plan of reorganization being confirmed and whether the case is being prosecuted in good faith. This information may be disclosed to a bankruptcy trustee or examiner when the information is needed to perform the trustee's or examiner's duties or to the appropriate federal, state, local, regulatory, tribal, or foreign law enforcement agency when the information indicates a violation or potential violation of law. Other disclosures may be made for routine purposes. For a discussion of the types of routine disclosures that may be made, you may consult the Executive Office for United States Trustee's systems of records notice, UST-001, "Bankruptcy Case Files and Associated Records." See 71 Fed. Reg. 59,818 et seq. (Oct. 11, 2006). A copy of the notice may be obtained at the following link: http:// www.justice.gov/ust/eo/rules_regulations/index.htm. Failure to provide this information could result in the dismissal or conversion of your bankruptcy case or other action by the United States Trustee. 11 U.S.C. § 1112(b)(4)(F). I declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing Monthly Operating Report and its supporting documentation are true and correct and that I have been authorized to sign this report on behalf of the estate. /s/ Kevin Kovacs Kevin Kovacs Signature of Responsible Party Printed Name of Responsible Party Chief Financial Officer 12/19/2022 Title Date





5 Gregg Appliances, Inc. DEBTORS AND DEBTORS IN POSSESSION Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (unaudited)

For the Period of November 1, 2022 to (In Thousands) November 30, 2022 Net Sales $ - Cost of Goods Sold - Gross Profit/(Loss)

- Operating Expenses: Advertising Expense, Net - Occupancy Costs 1 Data Communications -

Repair and Maintenance - Company Insurance (Non-Medical) 0 Employee Benefits 0

Wage Expense 3

Employee Services 0 Travel and Entertainment

-

Bank Transaction Fees -

Professional Fees 39 Stock Compensation Expense (Benefit), Net - Gain/Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt - Depreciation and Amortization - Administrative and Sales Expense 12 Product Services Expense - Bad Debts - Total Operating Expenses 56 Operating Income/(Loss) $ (56 ) Interest Expense, net - Other Income/(Expense) - Income Before Taxes $ (56 ) Income Tax Expense/(Benefit) - Net Income/(Loss) $ (56 )





Gregg Appliances, Inc. DEBTORS AND DEBTORS IN POSSESSION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)

As of (In Thousands) 11/30/2022 Assets Cash 5,721 Credit Card and Trade Accounts Receivable, Net 5,954 Accounts Receivable - Other 7,453 Merchandise Inventories - Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets 26 Income Taxes Receivable - Total Current Assets 19,153 Property and Equipment, Net - Capitalized Financing Fees, Net - Goodwill - Trademarks, Net - Other Assets, Net - Total Assets $ 1 9,153 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Accounts Payable 8,014 Oustanding Customer Deposits, Credits, Refunds 1,560 Unredeemed Gift Card Liability 15 Other Accrued Expenses 1,247 Deferred Tax Liability - DIP Loans - Total Current Liabilities $ 1 0,836 Deferred Rent - LT Deferred Compensation 234 Other Long-term Liabilities 107 Liabilities Subject to Compromise 191,199 Total Liabilities $ 2 02,376 Preferred Stock - Common Stock 4 Accumulated Deficit (337,774 ) T)reasury Stock (150,228 ) Additional Paid-in Capital 304,775 Total Stockholders' Deficit $ (183,222 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit $ 19,153

Gregg Appliances, Inc. DEBTORS AND DEBTORS IN POSSESSION Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)

For the Period of November 1, 2022 to (In Thousands) November 30, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ (715)

Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment - Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - Other - Net cash used in investing activities - Cash flows from financing activities: Net Borrowings (Repayments) on Debt Facility - -

Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (715)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6,436 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 5,721



Gregg Appliances, Inc. DEBTORS AND DEBTORS IN POSSESSION Bank Reconciliations (unaudited)

(In Thousands)

G/L Acct Account Name Bank Acct # Debtor Description Bank Balance ADD: Deposits not credited LESS: Outstanding Checks ADD / (LESS): Other Reconciling Items Ledger Balance As of Date Reconciled 1000 Master Operating Account

xxxxx9174 Gregg Appliances, Inc.

Operating Account

$

40

$

-

$

- $

- $

40

11/30/2022 Yes 1001 Corporate Account xxxxx9505 Gregg Appliances, Inc. Corporate AR deposit account, All retail locations depository account

$

- $ -

$

- $ -

$ - 11/30/2022 Yes 1016 Cash Concentration xxxxx9455 Gregg Appliances, Inc. Cash Dominion

$

5,681 $

-

$

- $ -

$ 5,681 11/30/2022 Yes 1051 Disbursements xxxxx9729 Gregg Appliances, Inc. Checking

$

-

$ -

$

- $ -

$ - 11/30/2022 Yes







