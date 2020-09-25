Log in
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hi Ho Silver Resources Refiles MD&A

09/25/2020 | 03:25pm EDT

As a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, we are issuing the following press release to clarify our disclosure.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2020) - Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. (CSE: HHS) (OTC Pink: HHSRF) (FSE: H9T1) ("Hi Ho" or the "Company") announces that as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC), the Company has refiled its management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2020 (the "MD&A"). The material revisions to the MD&A are as follows: we are issuing the followings press release to clarify our disclosure.

  1. the Forward-Looking Statements disclaimer in the MD&A has been amended to comply with Section 4A.3 of National Instrument 51-102; and
  2. the Summary of Quarterly Results in the MD&A has been amended to ensure compliance with Item 1.5 of Form 51-102F1 by providing a discussion of the factors that have caused variations over the quarters necessary to understand general trends that have developed and the seasonality of the business.

The Company also announced that Mr. Greg Budge has been appointed to the Company's board of directors. Mr. Budge has over 25 years of experience in the mining industry, including as a project manager, health and safety coordinator/manager, environmental manager and construction consultant/manager.

About the Company

Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. is a Vancouver based mineral exploration company dedicated to the exploration and development of precious and base metal mineral deposits and other mineral opportunities in North America and elsewhere.

For further information contact:
William G. Jorgenson
C. 778-989-0770
Email: bill@hihoresources.com
Website: www.hihoresources.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this news release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". The use of any of the words "anticipate', "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64658


© Newsfilecorp 2020
