VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-View Resources Inc. (‘Hi-View' or the ‘Company’) (CSE: HVW; OTCQB: HVWRF; FSE: B63) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Christian de Saint-Rome to its Board of Directors.



Christian has over 25 years of experience in the areas of early-stage corporate management and international capital markets. He is the CEO, director, and co-founder of CopperZone Resources Ltd, an unlisted Canadian project generator exploring in Zambia/sub–Saharan Africa. Rio Tinto, BHP, Vale, First Quantum, and MMG have been notable CopperZone partners over the past 12 years and the company has three cornerstone global institutional investors. He was the co-founder and CEO of Kalahari Copper Ltd., an African exploration company, where he helped negotiate the acquisition of several Teck-controlled prospects and brought on the company’s only institutional investor.

Christian was also the Corporate Development Advisor to Northern Shield Resources and finally a Corporate Advisor, then Director, of Scandinavian Minerals, which was sold to First Quantum in 2008 for C$281 million. As a former Canadian Investment Advisor, he has completed several Canadian Securities’ Industry Courses, and is an alumnus of McGill University.

The Company has issued stock options to a director for 150,000 common shares, exercisable at $0.10 per share for two years. Howard Milne, the Company President, has resumed the position of CEO on the resignation by Nick Horsley, who remains as a director.

About Hi-View

Hi-View is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and the USA. The Company, through its subsidiary holds options to acquire the Golden Stranger Property and the Lawyers West, East, South projects, together with claims acquired directly through staking, all located in the Toodoggone region of northern BC, prospective for gold, silver, and copper. The collective holdings cover 9,139 hectares.

