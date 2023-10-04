Award for customised LEM headquarters in 'The Hive' technology campus

Geneva, 4 October 2023 – On 26 September, outstanding real estate projects were awarded the prestigious 'Prix de l'immobilier romand' in Morges (VD). The headquarters of the Swiss electrical sensor manufacturer LEM, customised by HIAG, won 1st place in the category 'Industrial Buildings'.

Together with the architects CCHE and Itten+Brechbühl, HIAG realised a headquarters for LEM on the technology campus 'The Hive' in Meyrin, Canton Geneva, that is tailored to their needs. Since the beginning of 2022, this has combined LEM's administration, development, research and production over 7’500 sqm. The corresponding building, 'The Hive8', was awarded first place in the 'Industrial Buildings' category of the 'Prix de l'immobilier romand' by a jury of experts.

"We are very pleased with this award and it is a nice confirmation of overall HIAG expertise from planning to realisation and operations of prime mix used industrial buildings. It is also the recognition that industrial sites should be developed with a more sustainable and long-term perspective end user centered and strong focus to all of our tenants, The Hive campus in Meyrin has become a perfect illustration," says Patrick Japhet, Head of Western Switzerland at HIAG.

'Prix de l'immobilier romand' was launched in 2011 by the Swiss business magazine Bilanz and has been organised since 2016 in collaboration with the Western Switzerland section of the Swiss Real Estate Association SVIT.