EQS-Adhoc : Media information Media information -2

Key figures

Income statement H1 2021 H1 2020 Property income CHF million 30.6 29.4 Annualisied property income CHF million 65.7 60 Investments in real estate CHF million 114.9 75.5 Revaluation of properties CHF million 32.2 17.7 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) CHF million 52.9 30 Net income CHF million 41.9 22.1 Balance sheet 30.06.2021 31.12.2020 Balance sheet total CHF million 1'840.30 1'691.40 Shareholders' equity (NAV) CHF million 785 761.1 Equity ratio % 42.7 45 LTV Ratio % 51 48.7 Number of employees Number 76 85 Porfolio 30.06.2021 31.12.2020 Real estate portfolio CHF million 1'780.70 1'637.80 - Yielding portfolio CHF million 1'163.50 1'025.80 - Development portfolio CHF million 617.2 612 Total number of properties Number 118 116 Development properties Number 44 45 Vacancy rate portfolio % 10.8 13.2 - Vacancy rate yielding portfolio % 9.7 13 - Vacancy rate development portfolio % 15.7 13.7 Weighted average remaining lease term (WAULT) Years 8.1 7.9 Key figures per share H1 2021 H1 2020 Earnings per share (EPS) CHF 5.04 2.76 EPS excl. revaluation of properties and deferred taxes CHF 1.68 1.03 30.06.2021 31.12.2020 NAV per outstanding share, before deferred taxes CHF 103.04 99.43 NAV per outstanding share, after deferred taxes CHF 93.51 90.72 EPRA key figures H1 2021 H1 2020 Company specific adjusted EPRA earnings CHF million 14.3 9.9 Company specific adjusted EPRA earnings per share CHF 1.72 1.24 30.06.2021 31.12.2020 EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA) CHF million 864.3 837.6 EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share CHF 103.8 103.5 Half-year report 2021 HIAG will publish the half-year report 2021 with the letter to shareholders and the CFO's report on 27^th August 2021 on the Company's Website in the Reporting Center.

Conference call and Webcast On Friday, 27 August 2021, 9.00 a.m. (CEST), Marco Feusi, CEO, and Laurent Spindler, CFO, will explain the 2021 half-year results and answer questions during a conference call with webcast for media and analysts.

The following numbers are available to participate in the conference call: . Switzerland/Europe +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 . UK +44 (0) 207 107 06 13 . USA +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

A live webcast of the presentation is available at the following link (listen only): https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hiag/mediaframe/45977/indexl.html A replay of the webcast will be available after the presentation at the same link.

Contacts Marco Feusi Laurent Spindler Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer T +41 61 606 55 00 T +41 61 606 55 00 marco.feusi@hiag.com laurent.spindler@hiag.com HIAG Immobilien Holding AG Aeschenplatz 7 4052 Basel T +41 61 606 55 00 investor.relations@hiag.com www.hiag.com Financial calendar 15 September 2021 Investora 23 September 2021 EPRA Conference 29 September 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting 3 November 2021 Swiss Equity & Real Estate Conference ZKB 14 March 2022 Publication of the 2021 year results 28 April 2022 Annual General Meeting

