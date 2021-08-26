EQS-Adhoc : Media information Media information -2

Log in
    HIAG   CH0239518779

HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG

(HIAG)
Media information Media information

08/26/2021
Key figures 

Income statement                                                                    H1 2021    H1 2020 
Property income                                                         CHF million 30.6       29.4 
Annualisied property income                                             CHF million 65.7       60 
Investments in real estate                                              CHF million 114.9      75.5 
Revaluation of properties                                               CHF million 32.2       17.7 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) CHF million 52.9       30 
Net income                                                              CHF million 41.9       22.1 
Balance sheet                                                                       30.06.2021 31.12.2020 
Balance sheet total                                                     CHF million 1'840.30   1'691.40 
Shareholders' equity (NAV)                                              CHF million 785        761.1 
Equity ratio                                                            %           42.7       45 
LTV Ratio                                                               %           51         48.7 
Number of employees                                                     Number      76         85 
Porfolio                                                                            30.06.2021 31.12.2020 
Real estate portfolio                                                   CHF million 1'780.70   1'637.80 
- Yielding portfolio                                                    CHF million 1'163.50   1'025.80 
- Development portfolio                                                 CHF million 617.2      612 
Total number of properties                                              Number      118        116 
Development properties                                                  Number      44         45 
Vacancy rate portfolio                                                  %           10.8       13.2 
- Vacancy rate yielding portfolio                                       %           9.7        13 
- Vacancy rate development portfolio                                    %           15.7       13.7 
Weighted average remaining lease term (WAULT)                           Years       8.1        7.9 
Key figures per share                                                               H1 2021    H1 2020 
Earnings per share (EPS)                                                CHF         5.04       2.76 
EPS excl. revaluation of properties and deferred taxes                  CHF         1.68       1.03 
                                                                                    30.06.2021 31.12.2020 
NAV per outstanding share, before deferred taxes                        CHF         103.04     99.43 
NAV per outstanding share, after deferred taxes                         CHF         93.51      90.72 
EPRA key figures                                                                    H1 2021    H1 2020 
Company specific adjusted EPRA earnings                                 CHF million 14.3       9.9 
Company specific adjusted EPRA earnings per share                       CHF         1.72       1.24 
                                                                                    30.06.2021 31.12.2020 
EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA)                                          CHF million 864.3      837.6 
EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share                                CHF         103.8      103.5 Half-year report 2021 HIAG will publish the half-year report 2021 with the letter to shareholders and the CFO's report on 27^th August 2021 on the Company's Website in the Reporting Center.

Conference call and Webcast On Friday, 27 August 2021, 9.00 a.m. (CEST), Marco Feusi, CEO, and Laurent Spindler, CFO, will explain the 2021 half-year results and answer questions during a conference call with webcast for media and analysts.

The following numbers are available to participate in the conference call: . Switzerland/Europe +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 . UK +44 (0) 207 107 06 13 . USA +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

A live webcast of the presentation is available at the following link (listen only): https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hiag/mediaframe/45977/indexl.html A replay of the webcast will be available after the presentation at the same link. 

          Contacts 
Marco Feusi                  Laurent Spindler 
Chief Executive Officer      Chief Financial Officer 
T +41 61 606 55 00           T +41 61 606 55 00 
marco.feusi@hiag.com         laurent.spindler@hiag.com 
 
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG 
Aeschenplatz 7 
4052 Basel 
T +41 61 606 55 00 
investor.relations@hiag.com 
www.hiag.com 
Financial calendar 
15 September 2021  Investora 
23 September 2021  EPRA Conference 
29 September 2021  Extraordinary General Meeting 
3 November 2021    Swiss Equity & Real Estate Conference ZKB 
14 March 2022      Publication of the 2021 year results 
28 April 2022      Annual General Meeting

Language:     English 
Company:      HIAG Immobilien Holding AG 
              Aeschenplatz 7 
              4052 Basel 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 61 606 55 00 
Internet:     www.hiag.com 
ISIN:         CH0239518779 
Valor:        A113S6 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1229303 
 
