    HIAG   CH0239518779

HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG

(HIAG)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-09-26 am EDT
84.40 CHF   -0.71%
12:13aHIAG Capital Market Day 2022 – In-depth insight into business model and functional areas
EQ
09/20HIAG Immobilien CFO to Leave By October-end
MT
09/20Changes in the Executive Board of HIAG
EQ
HIAG Capital Market Day 2022 – In-depth insight into business model and functional areas

09/27/2022 | 12:13am EDT
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous
HIAG Capital Market Day 2022 – In-depth insight into business model and functional areas

27.09.2022 / 06:10 CET/CEST

Basel, 27 September 2022 – HIAG is holding its Capital Market Day 2022 today at its site in Niederhasli. In several presentations, the real estate company will provide an in-depth insight to its business model and its functional areas "Site Development", "Portfolio and Asset Management", "Transactions and Commercial Space Marketing" as well as its sustainability strategy. Furthermore, YASAI, a successful start-up in the field of vertical farming, a tenant of HIAG in Niederhasli, will be visited.

With the construction of production halls and an office building for Doka Schweiz, HIAG paved the way on its site for a further development step in the centre district of Niederhasli. Together with SBB Immobilien and the municipal authorities, HIAG is currently developing the site "Im Farn" with around 190 rental flats and condominiums, approximately 1,000 m2 of business premises, as well as green spaces and public areas. Marco Feusi, Chief Executive Officer of HIAG: "The site in Niederhasli is exemplary for HIAG. With our business model, we create sustainable value for all stakeholders and bring the needs and expectations of tenants, public authorities, the regional public, and local businesses in line with each other".

In "Site Development", HIAG creates solutions tailored to its sites, from interim uses to final destinations, which offer space for the long-term development of people and companies. The close contact to tenants of the "Portfolio and Asset Management" as well as its proven transaction skills are additional strengths on which HIAG builds. Marco Feusi: "Focusing on our strengths, an agile corporate culture as well as a proactive and flexible approach to ever-changing needs and conditions ensure HIAG's profitable development and resilience even in a dynamic market environment."

HIAG is still expecting a good result for the 2022 business year – provided macroeconomic conditions do not deteriorate significantly. The management expects a further increase in rental income due to the completion of fully let construction projects, further letting successes as well as inflation-related rent adjustments. In addition, progress on major development projects is expected to allow for further revaluation gains.

 
Contact
Marco Feusi
Chief Executive Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
marco.feusi@hiag.com		  
   
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00
investor.relations@hiag.com
www.hiag.com		  
 
Company calendar
14 March 2023 Publication of Annual Report 2022
27 April 2023 Annual General Meeting
28 August 2023 Publication of Half-Year Report 2023


About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange that holds a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.87 billion. Compared to the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.6 million m², HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 815,000 m² with currently 61 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 3.07 billion. The portfolio comprises 45 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG generates a stable rental income from its real estate management activities and creates long-term value potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 606 55 00
Internet: www.hiag.com
ISIN: CH0239518779
Valor: A113S6
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1450369

 
End of News EQS News Service

1450369  27.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1450369&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
