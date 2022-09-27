HIAG Capital Market Day 2022 – In-depth insight into business model and functional areas

Basel, 27 September 2022 – HIAG is holding its Capital Market Day 2022 today at its site in Niederhasli. In several presentations, the real estate company will provide an in-depth insight to its business model and its functional areas "Site Development", "Portfolio and Asset Management", "Transactions and Commercial Space Marketing" as well as its sustainability strategy. Furthermore, YASAI, a successful start-up in the field of vertical farming, a tenant of HIAG in Niederhasli, will be visited.

With the construction of production halls and an office building for Doka Schweiz, HIAG paved the way on its site for a further development step in the centre district of Niederhasli. Together with SBB Immobilien and the municipal authorities, HIAG is currently developing the site "Im Farn" with around 190 rental flats and condominiums, approximately 1,000 m2 of business premises, as well as green spaces and public areas. Marco Feusi, Chief Executive Officer of HIAG: "The site in Niederhasli is exemplary for HIAG. With our business model, we create sustainable value for all stakeholders and bring the needs and expectations of tenants, public authorities, the regional public, and local businesses in line with each other".

In "Site Development", HIAG creates solutions tailored to its sites, from interim uses to final destinations, which offer space for the long-term development of people and companies. The close contact to tenants of the "Portfolio and Asset Management" as well as its proven transaction skills are additional strengths on which HIAG builds. Marco Feusi: "Focusing on our strengths, an agile corporate culture as well as a proactive and flexible approach to ever-changing needs and conditions ensure HIAG's profitable development and resilience even in a dynamic market environment."

HIAG is still expecting a good result for the 2022 business year – provided macroeconomic conditions do not deteriorate significantly. The management expects a further increase in rental income due to the completion of fully let construction projects, further letting successes as well as inflation-related rent adjustments. In addition, progress on major development projects is expected to allow for further revaluation gains.