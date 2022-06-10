HIAG Capital Market Day '22 on 27 September 2022

Basel, 10 June 2022 – HIAG will hold its first Capital Market Day on 27 September 2022 at its site in Niederhasli.

On the occasion of the Capital Market Day, the management will present HIAG's business model and discuss strategy implementation. Specialists from HIAG will then present the central business areas of site development, portfolio/asset management and transactions, as well as the sustainability roadmap. You will also be given a guided tour of the site in Niederhasli, where you will learn about a project that is exemplary for HIAG. The Capital Market Day will conclude with a Q&A session and a buffet lunch with the opportunity for individual discussions.

Please reserve Tuesday, 27 September 2022, between 9:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for the HIAG Capital Market Day. You will receive a personal invitation with detailed programme in mid-August 2022. Your participation would be greatly appreciated.