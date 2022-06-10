Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HIAG   CH0239518779

HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG

(HIAG)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-06-09 am EDT
91.80 CHF    0.00%
01:03aHIAG Capital Market Day '22 on 27 September 2022
EQ
05/04HIAG Immobilien Issues $154 Million Bond Due 2026
MT
05/04HIAG successfully placed a fixed-interest bond of CHF 150 Mio.
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HIAG Capital Market Day '22 on 27 September 2022

06/10/2022 | 01:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous
HIAG Capital Market Day '22 on 27 September 2022

10.06.2022 / 07:01

Save the Date

Basel, 10 June 2022 – HIAG will hold its first Capital Market Day on 27 September 2022 at its site in Niederhasli.

On the occasion of the Capital Market Day, the management will present HIAG's business model and discuss strategy implementation. Specialists from HIAG will then present the central business areas of site development, portfolio/asset management and transactions, as well as the sustainability roadmap. You will also be given a guided tour of the site in Niederhasli, where you will learn about a project that is exemplary for HIAG. The Capital Market Day will conclude with a Q&A session and a buffet lunch with the opportunity for individual discussions.

Please reserve Tuesday, 27 September 2022, between 9:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for the HIAG Capital Market Day. You will receive a personal invitation with detailed programme in mid-August 2022. Your participation would be greatly appreciated.

 
Best regards
Marco Feusi
Chief Executive Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
marco.feusi@hiag.com		 Rico Müller
Chief Financial Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
rico.mueller@hiag.com
   
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00
www.hiag.com		  
 
Company calendar
26 August 2022 Publication of half-year results 2022
27 September 2022 HIAG Capital Market Day
14 March 2023 Publication of Annual Report 2022
27 April 2023 Annual General Meeting

About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange that has a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.8 billion. Compared to the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.6 million m², HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 810,000 m² with more than 60 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 2.98 billion. The portfolio comprises 44 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG generates a stable rental income from its real estate management activities and creates long-term value potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 606 55 00
Internet: www.hiag.com
ISIN: CH0239518779
Valor: A113S6
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1372541

 
End of News EQS News Service

1372541  10.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1372541&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG
01:03aHIAG Capital Market Day '22 on 27 September 2022
EQ
05/04HIAG Immobilien Issues $154 Million Bond Due 2026
MT
05/04HIAG successfully placed a fixed-interest bond of CHF 150 Mio.
EQ
04/28Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors
EQ
04/28HIAG Immobilien Holding AG Approves Dividend for the year 2021, Payable on May 4, 2022
CI
03/14HIAG IMMOBILIEN : Business Year 2021
PU
03/14HIAG Immobilien's FY21 Profit Surges 62% on Higher Revaluation Gains
MT
03/14HIAG posts record earnings for business year 2021
EQ
03/14HIAG Immobilien Holding AG Proposes Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
03/11HIAG IMMOBILIEN : Factsheet Annual Report 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 135 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2022 65,6 M 67,3 M 67,3 M
Net Debt 2022 756 M 776 M 776 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 3,08%
Capitalization 926 M 950 M 950 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
EV / Sales 2023 13,0x
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float 36,6%
Chart HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 91,80 CHF
Average target price 107,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Feusi Chief Executive Officer
Rico Müller Chief Financial Officer
Felix Grisard Chairman
Balz Halter Vice Chairman
Salome Grisard-Varnholt Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG-3.37%950
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.00%35 284
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.20.80%31 103
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.59%30 578
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.45%27 723
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-2.24%27 009