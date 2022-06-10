HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous
HIAG Capital Market Day '22 on 27 September 2022
10.06.2022 / 07:01
Save the Date
Basel, 10 June 2022 – HIAG will hold its first Capital Market Day on 27 September 2022 at its site in Niederhasli.
On the occasion of the Capital Market Day, the management will present HIAG's business model and discuss strategy implementation. Specialists from HIAG will then present the central business areas of site development, portfolio/asset management and transactions, as well as the sustainability roadmap. You will also be given a guided tour of the site in Niederhasli, where you will learn about a project that is exemplary for HIAG. The Capital Market Day will conclude with a Q&A session and a buffet lunch with the opportunity for individual discussions.
Please reserve Tuesday, 27 September 2022, between 9:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for the HIAG Capital Market Day. You will receive a personal invitation with detailed programme in mid-August 2022. Your participation would be greatly appreciated.
About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange that has a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.8 billion. Compared to the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.6 million m², HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 810,000 m² with more than 60 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 2.98 billion. The portfolio comprises 44 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG generates a stable rental income from its real estate management activities and creates long-term value potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.