HIAG: Fixed-rate bond of CHF 160 million successfully placed

Basel, 27 May 2021 - HIAG Immobilien Holding AG today successfully placed a CHF 160 million fixed-rate bond with a coupon of 0.75% and a term of seven years until 2028. The bond, which settles on 1 July 2021, seamlessly replaces the CHF 100 million bond maturing on the same date. The proceeds from the placement will also be used to finance the acquisitions made in the first half of 2021. With the bond, HIAG is strengthening its financing structure and significantly extending the term of its financial liabilities.

Credit Suisse AG and Raiffeisen Schweiz Genossenschaft are acting as Joint Lead Managers. Application will be made for admission to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Contacts

Marco Feusi Chief Executive Officer T +41 61 606 55 00 marco.feusi@hiag.com Laurent Spindler Chief Financial Officer T +41 61 606 55 00 laurent.spindler@hiag.com

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG

Aeschenplatz 7

4052 Basel

T +41 61 606 55 00

investor.relations@hiag.com

www.hiag.com

Agenda

27 August 2021 Publication ot the 2021 half-year results

14 March 2022 Publication ot the 2021 year results

28 April 2022 Annual General Meeting