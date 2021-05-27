HIAG: Fixed-rate bond of CHF 160 million successfully placed

Basel, 27 May 2021 - HIAG Immobilien Holding AG today successfully placed a CHF 160 million fixed-rate bond with a coupon of 0.75% and a term of seven years until 2028. The bond, which settles on 1 July 2021, seamlessly replaces the CHF 100 million bond maturing on the same date. The proceeds from the placement will also be used to finance the acquisitions made in the first half of 2021. With the bond, HIAG is strengthening its financing structure and significantly extending the term of its financial liabilities.
Credit Suisse AG and Raiffeisen Schweiz Genossenschaft are acting as Joint Lead Managers. Application will be made for admission to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
