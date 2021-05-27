Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HIAG   CH0239518779

HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG

(HIAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HIAG: Fixed-rate bond of CHF 160 million successfully placed

05/27/2021 | 01:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media information

HIAG: Fixed-rate bond of CHF 160 million successfully placed

Basel, 27 May 2021 - HIAG Immobilien Holding AG today successfully placed a CHF 160 million fixed-rate bond with a coupon of 0.75% and a term of seven years until 2028. The bond, which settles on 1 July 2021, seamlessly replaces the CHF 100 million bond maturing on the same date. The proceeds from the placement will also be used to finance the acquisitions made in the first half of 2021. With the bond, HIAG is strengthening its financing structure and significantly extending the term of its financial liabilities.

Credit Suisse AG and Raiffeisen Schweiz Genossenschaft are acting as Joint Lead Managers. Application will be made for admission to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Contacts

Marco Feusi

Chief Executive Officer

T +41 61 606 55 00

marco.feusi@hiag.com

Laurent Spindler

Chief Financial Officer

T +41 61 606 55 00

laurent.spindler@hiag.com

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG

Aeschenplatz 7

4052 Basel

T +41 61 606 55 00

investor.relations@hiag.com

www.hiag.com

Agenda

27 August 2021 Publication ot the 2021 half-year results

14 March 2022 Publication ot the 2021 year results

28 April 2022 Annual General Meeting




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
All news about HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG
01:05pHIAG : Fixed-rate bond of CHF 160 million successfully placed
TE
05/25HIAG IMMOBILIEN  : Signs 10-Year Lease Deal For Swiss Logistics Site
MT
05/25HIAG : Long-term lease agreement for logistics site in Brunegg
TE
04/28HIAG IMMOBILIEN  : Names New CFO
MT
04/28HIAG appoints Rico Müller as CFO
TE
04/28HIAG IMMOBILIEN  : Buys Logistics Property in Switzerland
MT
04/27HIAG strengthens yielding portfolio with long-term leased logistics property
TE
04/22Annual General Meeting of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG approves all proposals o..
TE
03/29HIAG IMMOBILIEN  : Buys Four Swiss Commercial Assets in Sale-And-Leaseback
MT
03/26HIAG broadens portfolio and development pipeline
TE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 105 M 116 M 116 M
Net income 2021 42,2 M 47,0 M 47,0 M
Net Debt 2021 834 M 928 M 928 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 2,55%
Capitalization 843 M 938 M 938 M
EV / Sales 2021 16,1x
EV / Sales 2022 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 118,50 CHF
Last Close Price 100,50 CHF
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco Feusi Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Spindler Chief Financial Officer
Felix Grisard Chairman
Balz Halter Vice Chairman
Salome Grisard-Varnholt Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG-8.22%939
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED21.00%44 689
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%35 942
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.63%34 039
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-8.21%28 121
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED11.63%26 510