  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HIAG   CH0239518779

HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG

(HIAG)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-09-16 am EDT
87.60 CHF   +1.62%
01:22aHIAG Immobilien Joins Swiss Exchange's SPI ESG Index
MT
12:59aHIAG admitted to the SIX SPI ESG Index
EQ
09/15HIAG strengthens Executive Board
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HIAG admitted to the SIX SPI ESG Index

09/19/2022 | 12:59am EDT
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
HIAG admitted to the SIX SPI ESG Index

19.09.2022 / 06:56 CET/CEST

Media information

Media information (PDF)

  • Admission to the sustainability index SPI ESG of the SIX Swiss Exchange
  • Successful implementation of HIAG's sustainability strategy

Basel, 19 September 2022 – The HIAG Immobilien Holding AG shares were included in the SPI ESG Index of the SIX Swiss Exchange, with effect from today.

The SPI ESG Index allows investments in Swiss stocks of companies that have a standardised and well-founded sustainability profile. The companies in the SPI ESG Index meet a defined number of ethical, social and measurable corporate governance criteria. The basis for the inclusion in the SPI ESG Index is to be part of the Swiss Performance Index (SPI) as well as the highest possible sustainability rating of the rating provider “Inrate”, designated by SIX Swiss Exchange.

"The inclusion in the SPI ESG Index acknowledges HIAG's substantial improvement in “Inrate's” ESG rating and the sustainability of our strategy," HIAG CEO Marco Feusi states. HIAG currently pursues various initiatives in the areas of environment, social and governance (ESG). This includes participation in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment 2022 and the development of a clearly defined greenhouse gas (CO2) reduction path, among others.

At the Capital Market Day on 27 September 2022, HIAG will also delve into the topic of sustainability when its management and experts explain HIAG's business model and present the core business areas "Site Development", "Portfolio/Asset Management" as well as "Transactions and Commercial Spaces Marketing". Click here for programme and registration.

 
Contacts
Marco Feusi
Chief Executive Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
marco.feusi@hiag.com		 Rico Müller
Chief Financial Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
rico.mueller@hiag.com
   
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00
investor.relations@hiag.com
www.hiag.com		  
 
Company calendar
27 September 2022 HIAG Capital Market Day
14 March 2023 Publication of Annual Report 2022
27 April 2023 Annual General Meeting
28 August 2023 Publication of Half-Year Report 2023

About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange that holds a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.87 billion. Compared to the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.6 million m², HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 815,000 m² with currently 61 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 3.07 billion. The portfolio comprises 45 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG generates a stable rental income from its real estate management activities and creates long-term value potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 606 55 00
Internet: www.hiag.com
ISIN: CH0239518779
Valor: A113S6
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1444855

 
End of News EQS News Service

1444855  19.09.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
