HIAG appoints Rico Müller as CFO

04/28/2021 | 01:05pm EDT
Media information

HIAG appoints Rico Müller as CFO

Basel, 28 April 2021 - The Board of Directors of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG has appointed financial specialist Rico Müller as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of HIAG's Executive Board. Rico Müller will take over his new role on 1 September 2021 from Laurent Spindler, who will leave the company after his successor has been inducted.

Rico Müller (Swiss, 1978) is currently Head Corporate Services of Aebi Schmidt North America and Member of the Executive Board for the North America business; between 2017 and 2019, he was Head Group Controlling and Deputy CFO of Aebi Schmidt Holding AG. Prior to that, he held leading positions at BDO, Horváth & Partners and Deloitte. Rico Müller is a Swiss Certified Public Accountant (The Swiss Institute of Accountants) and holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Zurich.

Marco Feusi, CEO of HIAG, comments: "We are pleased to have recruited Rico Müller, a proven financial specialist, to HIAG. With his broad experience in strategic financial management as well as in the areas of M&A and digitalisation, he will optimally complement and further strengthen HIAG's executive team."

Contacts

Marco Feusi

Chief Executive Officer

T +41 61 606 55 00

marco.feusi@hiag.com

Laurent Spindler

Chief Financial Officer

T +41 61 606 55 00

laurent.spindler@hiag.com

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG

Aeschenplatz 7

4052 Basel

T +41 61 606 55 00

investor.relations@hiag.com

www.hiag.com

Agenda

27 August 2021 Publication ot the 2021 half-year results

14 March 2022 Publication ot the 2021 year results

28 April 2022 Annual General Meeting




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
