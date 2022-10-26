HIAG repays bond of CHF 125 million

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Bond/Financing

Basel, 26 October 2022 – HIAG has repaid the CHF 125 million bond maturing on 26 October 2022 from existing credit lines and own resources. As announced, HIAG agreed on additional credit facilities secured by mortgages with Swiss banking partners in mid-October 2022. The new framework credits of CHF 125 million are unused and freely available. HIAG expects the average remaining term of the financial liabilities as at 31 December 2022 to be in the range of the term as at 30 June 2022.

About HIAG

HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange that holds a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.87 billion. Compared to the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.6 million m², HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 815,000 m² with currently 61 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 3.07 billion. The portfolio comprises 45 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG generates a stable rental income from its real estate management activities and creates long-term value potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.

