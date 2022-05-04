Log in
    HIAG   CH0239518779

HIAG IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG

(HIAG)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/04 11:30:44 am EDT
95.80 CHF   +1.91%
01:03pHIAG successfully placed a fixed-interest bond of CHF 150 Mio.
EQ
04/28Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors
EQ
04/28HIAG Immobilien Holding AG Approves Dividend for the year 2021, Payable on May 4, 2022
CI
HIAG successfully placed a fixed-interest bond of CHF 150 Mio.

05/04/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt
HIAG successfully placed a fixed-interest bond of CHF 150 Mio.

04-May-2022 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (USA) AND TO UNITED STATES PERSONS, THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (EAA), THE UNITED KINGDOM (UK) OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD NOT BE IN COMPLIANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS.

Media information

Media information (PDF)

Basel, 4 May 2022 ? On 4 May 2022, HIAG Immobilien Holding AG successfully placed a fixed-interest bond on the Swiss capital market in the amount of CHF 150 million with a coupon of 1.77% and a term of 4 years and 5 months, maturing as of 30 October 2026. The bond seamlessly replaces the CHF 150 million bond maturing on 30 May 2022. HIAG is herewith extending the average duration of its financial liabilities.

Raiffeisen Schweiz Genossenschaft and Zürcher Kantonalbank acted as Joint Lead Managers of the transaction. HIAG applies for admission of the bond to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

 
Contacts
Marco Feusi
Chief Executive Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
marco.feusi@hiag.com		 Rico Müller
Chief Financial Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
rico.mueller@hiag.com
   
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00
www.hiag.com		  
 
Company calendar
26 August 2022 Publication of half-year results 2022
27 September 2022 HIAG Capital Market Day
14 March 2023 Publication of Annual Report 2022
27 April 2023 Annual General Meeting


About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange that has a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.8 billion. Compared to the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.6 million m², HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 810,000 m² with more than 60 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 2.98 billion. The portfolio comprises 44 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG generates a stable rental income from its real estate management activities and creates long-term value potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.


Disclaimer
This media information and the information contained therein are not being issued in the United States of America (USA) and to United States persons, the European Economic Area (EEA), the United Kingdom (UK) or in any other jurisdiction in which such publication or distribution would not be in compliance with applicable laws and regulations and must not be distributed within or to such jurisdictions or via publications with a general circulation in such jurisdictions.

This media information serves informational purposes and does not constitute a recommendation or an offer to buy or subscribe for securities; it is neither an issue prospectus within the meaning of Article 35 FinSA nor a listing prospectus within the meaning of the SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules.
 


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 606 55 00
Internet: www.hiag.com
ISIN: CH0239518779
Valor: A113S6
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1343931

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1343931  04-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1343931&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
