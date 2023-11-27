Migros and Smyths Toys open in the 'Ried03' retail centre in Dietikon

Zurich/Dietikon, 27 October 2023 – On 30 November 2023, the retailer Migros and the Europe-wide toy retailer Smyths Toys will open their new shops in the 'Ried03' retail centre at the "Silbern" retail location in Dietikon.

HIAG successfully completed the comprehensive revitalisation of the 'Ried03' retail centre in Dietikon in late summer of this year. This involved various works in the parking area as well as a comprehensive building renovation.

After the rental space of 5,500 square metres was handed over to the two retailers Migros and Smyths Toys on schedule in August, they worked intensively on the interior fit-out of their new shops in order to offer their future customers an attractive shopping experience from 30 November 2023.

"We wish our new tenants a successful opening and look forward to a long-term partnership. The new shops are not only a benefit for local customers, but also strengthen the position of the Silbern area in Dietikon as an attractive shopping destination in the region," says David Bendler, Head of Asset Management at HIAG.

